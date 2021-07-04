Seven innings will determine an MIAA Division III state baseball champion. Whether Taconic is able to win a second straight title and a third in four years is unknown.

One thing is known, however. The Green and Gold are fully set up for the state final.

"Everyone's ready to go," Taconic coach Kevin Stannard said after Taconic beat AMSA 4-2 in the Division III semifinal game Friday at Springfield College. "Obviously, Matty [Lee] is done [pitching]. He'll be back out in right. Anton [Lazits] is all set up. Sam [Sherman] is all set up, and the rest of the team is.

"We're real happy about it."

Taconic, now a perfect 18-0, will meet South sectional champion Medfield in the state championship game that will be played in Pittsfield. But instead of it being played at Taconic, the game will go on at historic Wahconah Park. The first pitch is set for 3 p.m. Medfield comes to Wahconah Park with a 20-1 record.

Lee tossed a two-day, one-hitter in Taconic's 4-2 win over Central Mass. champion AMSA. It actually took three days to finish due to inclement weather.

Weather for Monday is supposed to be much, much better than it has been.

Wahconah Park is, of course, the home of the Futures League's Pittsfield Suns. It has been the home of Hall of Famer Greg Maddux, Jamie Moyer, George "Boomer" Scott, Edgardo Alfonzo and Jason Isringhausen. It has never, however, hosted an MIAA state championship baseball game.

If Taconic wins, it will mark the first time a Berkshire County team has gone back-to-back in winning state baseball titles. Stannard's crew won the Division III title in 2019, lost in 2018 and won the Division I title in 2017.

Friday's win marked the second time in the postseason that the bottom of Taconic's batting order had keyed a go-ahead rally.

In the 12-2 win over Mount Greylock in the Western Mass. quarterfinals, Taconic trailed 2-0 going into the third inning. Matt Lee led off with a walk from the nine spot, and as the batting order cycled around, Taconic had scored five runs and took the lead for keeps.

As has been the case since the tournament started, as well as a mantra all season, Stannard said Taconic is first and foremost concerned with how they play in a game. Everything else can then fall into place.

"Next team up, that's all," Stannard said. "That's how these guys have approached it their whole career and how we'll approach it."

Going into the state final, Taconic has hit eight home runs in five postseason games. When the Medfield Warriors roll off the Mass Pike for today's title tilt, Taconic might be matched batter-for-batter.

“I honestly think that we have the best one through four [hitters] in the state,” Medfield senior Sam Palmer told the Boston Herald after the Warriors beat Bishop Fenwick 13-5 in the other state semifinal. ”It’s tough to put up with.”

The Warriors demonstrated that in last Wednesday's semifinal victory, as they hit four home runs in the first two innings.

Jonah Goodman, a Pepperdine commit, hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and was followed by solo shots off the bats of Sam Kornet and Ben Leonard. Then in the second inning, starting pitcher Palmer hit a two-run home run of his own.

"All year we've been trying to get out in front of people and we were able to do that today," Medfield head coach Dave Worthley told reporters covering the game. "I actually thought (Marino) had good stuff, but our guys were ready to swing the bats and it showed with the back-to-back-to-back [homers]; you don't see that very often in high school."

Medfield is about 30 miles southwest of Boston and comes into the title game with a gaudy 20-1 record.

To win the Division III South championship, Medfield beat 14th-seeded Old Rochester 19-0 in the first round, No. 6 Bishop Stang 13-4 in the quarterfinals, No. 7 Dedham 5-4 in the semifinals, and then knocked off top-seeded and unbeaten Middleboro 11-0 in the championship game. Middleboro had beaten Medfield five times in the tournament since 2010. The last time was in 2018, when Medfield lost in a preliminary-round game.

The Warriors are seeking their first-ever state championship.

The Warriors are a team that, as Worthley said, likes to strike early. In the South championship game, they scored six runs in the first inning.

Thomas Shurtleff was the starter in the South championship, and is set up to face Taconic. He and Taconic's Anton Lazits will be rivals for the next four years. Lazits is a Columbia University commit and Shurtleff is committed to play baseball at the University of Pennsylvania, both Ivy League schools.

"It was nice to come out and [win the sectional title] in a definitive fashion," Worthley said to the Patriot Ledger, "and send a message to the rest of the state that we're here and that we created a winning culture."