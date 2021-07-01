Game on.
The MIAA Division III baseball state semifinal between Taconic and Marlborough's Advanced Math and Science Academy, which was suspended Wednesday because of rain storms in Pittsfield, will now be played today at noon.
The location will be Archie Allen Field on the campus of Springfield College.
"Due to a variety of circumstances — including, but not limited to, team travel logistics and distance, short-term weather forecasts, and playability of natural grass surfaces associated with anticipated weather conditions — the suspended game is now scheduled to resume on Friday, July 2nd at noon," Pittsfield Public Schools athletic director Jim Abel wrote in an email sent out Thursday afternoon.
The game, which was suspended after one inning with no score, had been scheduled to resume on Thursday at 1 p.m. at Taconic. Due to overnight rains, the threat of more showers and a second two-hour-plus bus ride for the AMSA players, the game was postponed early Thursday morning.
The winner of this semifinal will play Medfield in the state championship game on Monday. Medfield, the South champion, beat North champ Bishop Fenwick 13-5. If Taconic wins, the state title game will be in Pittsfield. If AMSA wins, Medfield would host.
Archie Allen Field opened in 2018 and has a full artificial turf surface, so even if it showers during the game, Taconic and AMSA will be able to play.
But what will it be like for the Taconic and AMSA players? Pittsfield Suns outfielder Jack Cooney, who played for Taconic's 2017 MIAA Division I State Champions, plays for Springfield and is very familiar with the facility.
"It's turf, so it plays quicker than grass," said Cooney, reached before the Suns left for a road game in Worcester. "For outfielders, take deeper routes for balls in the gap, because balls are going to move quick. Stay behind the ball, because its going to bounce up higher than [it would on grass]. If it does rain, base stealers should start slides way earlier than you would on turf on a regular day or on dirt because you'll fly right over the base."
Home runs might be a touch more problematic, because it's 330 feet down the lines and about 400 feet to center field with gaps of about 412 feet on each side.
"Other than that, it plays pretty fair," Cooney said. "There's a short backstop, but the field is huge. The gaps are huge, so if the ball gets behind you, you might be in trouble."