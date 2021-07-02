SPRINGFIELD — One pitch did not decide Friday's MIAA Division III baseball state semifinal. It did, however, provide a charge that propelled Taconic into another state championship game.
Evan Blake's two-run home run in the fourth inning tied the game. Two innings later, Taconic played some small ball to take the lead for keeps on a fielder's choice RBI for pitcher Matt Lee, who was stellar on the mound, as the Green and Gold advanced to a fourth-consecutive state championship game by beating Central Massachusetts champion Advanced Math and Science Academy 4-2. The game was played with off-and-on rain on the artificial turf at Archie Allen Field on the Springfield College campus.
"It took just about 100 percent of the momentum out of that dugout and put it in this dugout," said Lee. "Stuff like that gets all of us fired up. It doesn't matter who you are, it helped a lot."
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, and the teams got through one inning before storms rolled through Pittsfield. After a rain day on Friday, the game was moved to Springfield, on the diamond named after Pittsfield native and Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Famer Archie Allen. Allen was a longtime baseball coach at Springfield College.
Lee did the rest. The sophomore right hander made one mistake in two days of baseball. It was a pitch that AMSA right fielder Cam Hunt pulled to right for a two-run single in the third inning. Only three of the next 16 Eagle hitters reached base, two by walks and one by an error. Lee struck out 12, including getting Ayush Singh looking at strike three to end the game.
"It's huge," said Taconic center fielder Bo Bramer. "We're back in the state finals. The Braves are back. We're buzzing and we're going to love this bus ride" back to Pittsfield.
With the win, Taconic will play for its third state championship in four years. Taconic will play South sectional champion Medfield in the state final. The contest will be played on Monday at 3 p.m., but will be played at Wahconah Park. Taconic is the reigning D-III state champion, and had also won a Division I state title in 2017.
Medfield, meanwhile, beat North champion Bishop Fenwick 13-5, back on June 30.
When Thursday's game resumed, the Western Mass. champions got off to a bit of a slow start. Eagles starting pitcher Andrew Cash, who gave up a two-out single to Brendan Stannard on Thursday, retired the side in the second and third innings. The right hander then got the first two outs in the fourth inning, before Leo Arace hit a sharp single to right.
Blake, who was tied with Anton Lazits with three home runs, most in the postseason, saw a first-pitch ball and then two strikes.
"The first pitch was a fastball that I watched," Blake said. "Then he threw a couple of balls. He threw a curveball. I was sitting on the curveball and he dropped it low and in for me, in my wheelhouse, and went from there. I barreled it. I got all of it. I didn't miss it at all."
Taconic had a chance to break the game open in the fourth as Sam Sherman walked and Adam Lazits singled, but Nick Harrington struck out to end the inning.
"I thought we were sleepwalking a little bit, and I thought those first two innings, I was nervous again," Taconic coach Kevin Stannard. "Usually, I don't really get nervous. That really woke us up. It was something that we needed."
While waiting for the offense to come around, Lee kept the Eagles off-balance, making only that one mistake in the third inning.
"It was a fastball. I just left it down the middle and [Hunt] just smoked it," said Lee.
The inning started when Anthony Skillings worked a one-out walk. He appeared to be picked off first, but beat the throw to second for a stolen base. After leadoff hitter Thompson struck out, Cash walked and Hunt hit the 1-2 pitch to right, scoring both runners. Lee limited the damage by getting Deckers looking to end the inning.
"The fastball was working a lot. I got to locate that pretty good," Lee said. "The breaking pitch worked well, especially on the 0-2 counts when they were expecting it.
"It was a good game by everyone on this team."
After "sleepwalking" early, Taconic took the game over, but couldn't score in the fifth with the meat of its order. The Green and Gold loaded the bases with one out, but Arace popped to left and Blake struck out to end the frame.
The sixth inning proved to be another story.
Cash was replaced on the mound by Deckers. Cash gave up the two-run home run on five hits, he walked one and struck out three.
Deckers walked Sherman and Adam Lazits to open the sixth. Harrington dropped down a sacrifice bunt, moving the runners to second and third. Lee was the next hitter and, with the infield in, hit a roller to short. Calvin Thompson's throw home was off-line and Sherman slid in with what proved to be the winning run. Lee got an RBI on the fielder's choice.
At the top of the order, Bramer was the next hitter, and he dropped a perfect suicide squeeze bunt down, and Adam Lazits scored, making it 4-2.
"Coach loves the small ball in close games," said Bramer. "He has confidence in us and that gives us confidence. I was glad to get it down. I saw Adam got a good jump, and I knew he was going to make it home no matter where I put it."
In the seventh, AMSA's Dylan Hunt reached on an error by Anton Lazits. Evan Scully popped to Sherman for the first out, but on the first pitch to Will Forte, Hunt took off for second. Taconic catcher Arace threw the runner out by a step. Forte ended up walking, but Singh looked at strike three to end the game and send the Green and Gold to Wahconah Park.
"They just did more than we did," AMSA coach John Gendron said. "We didn't hit enough. We had a lot of right on it, foul backs, and then when we got down in the count, he's a damn good pitcher and he got the job done. Hat's off to him. He did a hell of a job on the mound."
