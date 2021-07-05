PITTSFIELD — As the Taconic baseball players exchanged postgame hugs with each other, their coaches, parents and friends, there was one question still hovering over Wahconah Park.
How did Taconic win this MIAA Division III state championship?
“Oh my gosh. This was probably the biggest roller coaster of emotions in a game that I’ve ever experienced,” Taconic third baseman Brendan Stannard said, after the Western Massachusetts champions beat South champ Medfield 14-10 to win their second consecutive D-III state title, before a packed house at Wahconah Park.
It was a thrill ride that would require hours-long lines at some places like Six Flags. It probably took a couple of years off the life expectancies of the coaches in both dugouts.
To the victor goes the fire truck parade. Taconic's baseball team is escorted through downtown Pittsfield after winning the state D3 title.
“It was one through 16,” said Taconic left fielder Evan Blake, who hit a three-run home run and a two-run double later in the game during Taconic’s 10-run sixth inning. “Everybody made up for everybody. It was all there. We were there for each other.
“It was a team effort.”
Taconic finishes up a perfect 19-0 season by lifting the state champions trophy. The Green and Gold were the reigning Division III state champs, having won that crown in 2019. There was no baseball due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Taconic had lost in its first D-III state final in 2018, after winning the D-I title in 2017.
“This is going to be one to remember,” Taconic catcher Leo Arace said. “The place was packed. The most people I’ve ever seen at Wahconah Park and it was for a high school game. That’s insane.”
There were at minimum 5,000 folks who seemed to be crammed into every nook and cranny of the historic ballpark on Wahconah Street.
The game had a little bit of everything. Blake belted the homer into what would normally be the Pittsfield Suns bullpen in left field. Bo Bramer went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, but didn’t hit a ball out of the infield. Bramer also made a spectacular diving catch in the fourth inning.
Then, there was the Taconic sixth inning when the Green and Gold scored 10 runs on five hits. Taconic sent 16 to the plate in that inning and three of those 10 runs were forced in by bases-loaded walks.
Even that did not end the game, because the Warriors parlayed four hits and a walk into four runs in the seventh, but couldn’t get any closer.
Individually, the day belonged to Blake. The sophomore outfielder hit his fifth home run in the last four games, smoking a 2-1 pitch from Medfield starter Thomas Shurtleff over the short fence in left, driving in Bramer and Stannard ahead of him.
That blast might have shaken a lesser team. Medfield (20-2) didn’t win 20 games by being easily shaken. The Warriors made it 4-2 on Ben Leonard’s RBI single off starter Anton Lazits. In the fifth, against reliever Sam Sherman, the team from the South section took the lead.
Jack Goodman’s two-run single made it 5-4 for Medfield and, after stealing second, he scored on Sam Kornet’s base hit to put the hosts in a two-run hole. Goodman, who has another year before going to Division I Pepperdine, was 4 for 5 with three runs scored and four RBI.
In getting to the championship game, Taconic had never been behind that late in a game. Many in the standing-room-only crowd might have wondered if the Green and Gold had a comeback in them. It was a comeback for the ages.
With one out, Sherman started the rally with a single up the middle. Coach Kevin Stannard said that of the 25 hits by both teams, that one demonstrated Taconic’s mettle.
“They could have hung their heads, but they didn’t,” he said. “Sam, I know he was rattled after giving up the lead. Then he comes up big and gets a single and leads us off in that sixth inning. We just went from there.”
That started the Taconic rally, which included RBI walks to Brendan Stannard and Arace, before Medfield coach Dave Worthley changed relievers from Sam Palmer to Brett Nicholson. Nicholson’s introduction to the hill came in the form of Taconic’s hottest-hitting underclassman. Blake proceeded to pull a double just inside the bag at third, scoring two. When the smoke cleared, it was a 10-run inning and Taconic led 14-6.
Ballgame? Not quite.
Jack Collins singled and eventually scored on a wild pitch. Goodman hit his two-run single and scored on Leonard’s sacrifice fly, making it 14-10. But Donahue’s sinking fly ball was caught as Blake made a sliding grab to end the game and start the most enthusiastic dog pile the old ballpark had seen in decades.
Here is Evan Blake making the catch to clinch Taconic's D3 state baseball title in a 14-10 final over Medfield.
“I wasn’t sure if it was going to go over my head because the clouds were coming in,” Blake said. “Then I was like oh [expletive], I’ve got to go get this ball. I ran in, caught it. I had to catch it, no matter what I had to do. I had to get that ball.”
Thus ended perhaps the most unusual state baseball championship game in recent memory. The 14 runs scored by Taconic were the most scored in a state final since Matignon beat Cohasset 15-3 in the Division IV final in 2010.
“Sometimes, the baseball gods shine unkindly, and that was one of those days,” Worthley said. “Two innings where they scored 14 runs, and one 10-run inning, I haven’t seen that in a long time. We haven’t had an inning where we gave up more than three runs all year. That’s why they play the game. They had good at-bats, timely hits and things started to go the wrong way.
“Baseball is like that, when it gets going one way, it’s hard to stop that negative momentum.”
In addition to Bramer’s 3-for-4 afternoon, Sherman was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Adam Lazits was 2 for 4.
But as fans filed out of Wahconah Park and parents took pictures on the field, the Taconic coach pondered one of the more unusual wins of his 28-year, 400-plus victory career.
“To be honest with you, I’m still in amazement,” said Kevin Stannard. “It’s been different with a few different teams. To be undefeated with this team, and I know the comparison will start with the 2017 team and these guys. They’re similar and it would be a fantastic ball game to see what team would stand out.
“The four years, it’s just been unbelievable how hard all these kids that have been in this program and have come through this program, have worked to get us to this point,”