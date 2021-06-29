PITTSFIELD — The Taconic baseball team advanced to its fourth consecutive MIAA state semifinal with a win in Monday’s Western Massachusetts Division III championship game. The previous three were against different opponents, and the same will happen Wednesday afternoon on Valentine Road.

The Western Mass. champions will host the Central Massachusetts Division III champions from the Advanced Math and Science Academy charter school of Marlborough. The game is scheduled for a 4 p.m. start.

In winning four sectional championships, Taconic has shown itself to be ready to take on any, and all comers.

“We take every game the same way,” Taconic third baseman Brendan Stannard said after the Green and Gold beat Belchertown 11-1 to claim a third consecutive Division III title and a fourth straight Western Mass. crown.

“We want to play our game and see how the other team reacts to that,” said the Williams College-bound Stannard. “We’re not a big scouting team. We don’t do a lot of scouting, but we do know that when we come into a game we’re going to do our best to play our style.”

Taconic will be playing a team that has never gotten this far. John Gendron is in his sixth season at the helm of the Eagles.

“This means the world to me to watch these guys get their first championship,” Gendron said to the Worcester Telegram after the Central Mass. win. “We’re off to the state semifinals, and I’m as happy as I can ever be.”

The Advanced Math and Science Academy was founded in 2005, and it took the Eagles nearly a decade to reach postseason play.

Up until 2021, it has been a history of early outs for AMSA. In seven previous trips to the Central Mass. tournament, the Eagles had only gotten out of the first round once. That came in 2015 as an 11 seed, and the Eagles reached the quarterfinals.

This year, the Eagles (14-1) beat Blackstone Valley Voc-Tech 12-7 in the quarterfinals, knocked off defending champion Hudson 6-3 in the semifinals and defeated top-seed Oakmont 4-0 in the championship game.

The Central Mass. title game was a scoreless affair through five innings, and AMSA hitters had not even dented Oakmont starter Brady Aubuchon. Aubuchon had held the Eagles hitless through five and had struck out nine.

In the sixth. AMSA’s Cam Hunt doubled and took third on a wild pitch. After Braden Deckers walked and stole second, a wild pitch plated Hunt. Joe Skowronek was on second after a walk and a stolen base. Then he and Deckers both scored on a passed ball.

AMSA got a fourth run in the seventh on Andrew Cash’s ninth home run of the year.

Deckers threw in that 6-3 semifinal win over Hudson. He scattered two earned runs on eight hits and five strikeouts. AMSA trailed 1-0 when Cash hit an RBI triple that kick-started the Eagles’ offense and eliminated the defending Central Mass. champions.

Taconic comes into the game with a perfect 17-0 record. The Green and Gold is the only undefeated team left standing in Massachusetts. There were five other teams with perfect regular seasons, including Granby from the Western Mass. Division IV field. Only one of those five made it to a championship game. Middleboro was the top seed and undefeated in the Division III South field, but lost to third-seeded Medfield 11-0. Medfield will host North champion Bishop Fenwick on Wednesday afternoon. The winner of that game plays the Taconic-AMSA winner on Friday.

Taconic outscored its opponents 54-6 in the tournament, and only once — in the semifinal win over Southwick — did a game go the full seven innings.

The Taconic coaching staff, led by Kevin Stannard, has lined up its pitching staff for the stretch drive. Anton Lazits went three innings against Belchertown, holding the Orioles to one earned run on one hit and three walks. He struck out seven. In three games, the senior has thrown 10 innings and given up three earned runs. He’s walked seven and struck out 24.

Sam Sherman has appeared in relief of Lazits three times and has thrown five shutout innings, giving up three hits. Matt Lee went the distance against Southwick, striking out 16 and giving up two hits. One hit was a two-run home run.

So far, the Green and Gold have beaten opponents in multiple ways. Taconic hit four home runs in the semifinal win, and managed just one — with two total extra-base hits in the 11-1 win over Belchertown.

Center fielder Bo Bramer has swung a hot bat in the tournament. Bramer is 9 for 11 at the dish. He’s scored 11 runs and driven in four. He has hit four doubles and has six stolen bases. He stole three against Belchertown.

Columbia University- commit Anton Lazits is 6 for 12 with 10 runs scored, seven RBI and three home runs, Leo Arace is 6 for 12 with a team-high 11 RBI, while Evan Blake is 6 for 11 with six RBI, seven runs scored and three postseason home runs. Lazits and Blake have each hit eight homers this year.

“They see the ball well, and it was all the hard work they put in over the winter, and what they’ve done in the spring,” Kevin Stannard said. “They’ve just been focused the whole year. Any pitcher that we’ve come across so far, I feel bad that they have to face a lineup one through nine.

“Most high school teams don’t have that.”