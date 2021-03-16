Berkshire County high schools may be waiting their turns at high school football later this month, but the plans for Fall, 2021, are being locked in.
The MIAA's Football Committee met Tuesday morning and approved both the format for the 2021 season but also the alignments.
Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the meeting is that the state championship Super Bowl games have been scheduled for Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The 2021 season will begin with games the weekend of Sept. 8. Teams will play a minimum of seven regular-season games and a maximum of eight. The cutoff date for tournament seeding is Oct. 31.
Football and the other fall sports will be the first to compete under the statewide playoff system. The new tournament system will have a 16-team bracket in each of the eight football divisions. Games in the rounds of 16 and eight would be played on the home fields of the higher seeded team — assuming the field is satisfactory. State semifinals, scheduled for Nov. 19 and 20, would be at a neutral site, with the championship games at the home of the New England Patriots.
According to the Football Committee, teams that win games in the round of eight will receive trophies, much like when those teams would win their sectional titles.
Two games are played Friday night and the other six are played Saturday. The approval of the Football format means that if all eight games cannot be played at Gillette Stadium, Divisions II and VII would skip Gillette in 2021. In 2022, Divisions III and VI would play elsewhere.
The biggest question during the meeting was concerning the clock at the state finals, and how much time would be allotted for each quarter.
According to the National Federation of State High School Athletics rules, quarters in football games must be 12 minutes in length. That standardization has come to Massachusetts, where some leagues used to play 11-minute quarters.
The state finals use 10-minute quarters.
"Right now, we have one more year on the contract at Gillette," MIAA associate director Richard Pearson said. "Putting this stipulation in is just a part of that."
That stipulation drew most of the conversation of the meeting.
"We took the vote and we wanted the 12 minutes" per quarter, committee chairman James Pignataro, the principal at Grafton, said. "We did find out that this was the last year of the contract coming up. I'm not sure we want to go down this road in the last year of a contract."
The MIAA and the Kraft Group had signed the last contract for state championships at Gillette back in 2018. The 10-minute quarters were approved in the contract so six games could be played there in one Saturday.
"I don't know if it was as much about playing 12 minutes, as much as it was about consistency," Stoneham athletic director and committee member Dave Pignone said. "They wanted whatever we were playing in the regular season to be what we were playing in the Super Bowl. I don't know if I want to open that can of worms about Gillette either."
Pearson said no when asked if the NFHS would grant any exemption when it comes to future state championship games. Pearson also said that playing 12-minute quarters in a six-game day just would not work.
"Twelve minutes, six games is not a possibility," Pearson said. "It's just mathematics."
The committee also approved the divisional lineup through 2023. Pittsfield is the lone Berkshire County school in Division V, while Monument Mountain is the only county school in Division VI.
Wahconah and Lee are the Division VII schools, while the rest of the Berkshire County contingent — Taconic, Drury, Mount Greylock, Hoosac Valley and McCann Tech — will reside in Division VIII.