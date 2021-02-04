The future for high school football playoffs now looks a little bit like the past.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Football Committee voted down a proposal it had just approved three weeks ago. By an 11 no, 9 yes tally, the Football Committee in essence rescinded its approval of a schedule and playoff plan that included an eight-team statewide playoff. Now, the Football Committee has approved a plan that, at the end of the day, has 16 teams in eight statewide divisional playoffs.
"I'll be honest with you. I originally voted for the 10-game [season] and the playoffs after Thanksgiving. Eight games brings into play, for the teams that don't make it, consolation games to reach nine or 10 games," Wahconah coach Gary Campbell Jr. said, when reached by The Eagle Thursday afternoon. "I'm not a fan."
Campbell said not only does he prefer having fewer teams, but he said he prefers to have fewer divisions.
"I've said this publicly, and I don't mind saying it with you, every other sport goes to four divisions in the state," Campbell said. "Football for some reason has eight. Then you add the 16 [teams] within that for playoffs, and I think it waters it down a little too much. I think the eight teams is a good playoff number if you're going to have eight divisions.
"I would get 16 teams in a playoff if we were only four divisions."
Football Committee chairman Jim Pignataro is the principal of Grafton High School and is one of two representatives from Central Massachusetts' District 2. He said the meeting was called to address a series of concerns.
"I started to hear a lot of concerns and comments about the vote we took at our last meeting" on Jan. 19, Pignatero said. "Three things popped up. Some of the comments that were coming back was we haven't even gone to the new playoff system, yet we're proposing a different format. We haven't given it a try yet. The next concern that was brought up limits the number of teams qualifying for the playoffs from 16 down to eight. The third concern was the number of games played.
"We wanted to zero back on what's best for the kids, and that resonated with me quite a bit."
When the Football Committee met in January, the members voted 9-9 with 2 abstentions to not go forward with the eight-week, 16-playoff team structure. The committee voted instead by a 17-2-1 mark to have a schedule/playoff model that is similar to one that is used in Connecticut.
The motion at the time read: "To have a qualifying period of 9-weeks beginning the weekend after Labor Day. After the 9-week qualifying period, there would be three rounds of playoffs with 8-teams making the playoffs from each of eight divisions. The state finals would take place the weekend of Dec. 3-4, 2021. No consolation games would be scheduled by the Football Committee but given that schools could play 11 total games, including a Thanksgiving Day game, additional game(s) could be scheduled by schools."
Because of what Pignataro cited, the Football Committee circled back. The schedule and the playoff structure were the only items on the special meeting's agenda.
Committee member David Pignone, the athletic director at Stoneham High School, was the first member to speak out in favor of going back to the 16-team plan.
"By going to eight teams, 22 percent of our kids are qualifying. I don't see how that's good for kids," Pignone said, during a video meeting Thursday morning. "We're the only sports committee that has moved in that direction. Everybody else is 50 percent, and as we have stated before, [playoff teams] have gone above 50 percent when they're allowing teams with a .500 record to make the preliminary round. Kids deserve a chance."
Pignone said that the idea of having 16 teams in eight divisions stems from the hope to enable 50 percent of teams would have the ability to participate in a football postseason tournament.
Steve Dembowski, the head football coach at Milton High School, represents the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association on the MIAA's Football Committee. His organization sent out the following tweet after the meeting ended: "The MIAA FB Committee today went against the data & overturned its own vote (11-9). Not what the majority of MA HC’s wanted or consistent w/other MIAA sports."
Speaking at the meeting, Dembowski echoed what Campbell had said.
"As football coaches, we want the best teams to make the tournament," Dembowski said. "If we have a reasonable way of selecting those teams, we voted multiple times for less teams making the tournament and having more value in the regular season."
The Tournament Management Committee is scheduled to meet again on Feb. 24, where this revised proposal could be taken up.