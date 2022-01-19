When the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association gets around to finalizing the high school football format for 2022, the ability to play 12-minute quarters in the state championship games will be there.
MIAA assistant director Richard Pearson told the organization's Football Committee that in order to play the National Federation of High Schools-mandated quarters, there will be a slight adjustment in the game schedule.
Pearson told the committee that the current plan is to have three games at Gillette Stadium on the first Friday in December, and five more on Saturday. That, he said, would enable them to play four, 12-minute quarters. Previously, with six games at Gillette, teams played 10-minute quarters during the Super Bowl games.
"One of our discussions in September was the 12-minute quarters at Gillette. We all know that needs to be a part of our format going forward," Pearson said during the video conference meeting Wednesday morning. "We've heard it from coaches. We've heard it from us."
The Super Bowl games in 2021 were played with three games on Wednesday, three on Thursday and two on Friday. Those two games had been moved from Monday. The schedule was spread out due to postseason commitments for the New England Revolution in Major League Soccer.
Ever since the state championship games moved, en masse, to the home of the New England Patriots, the MIAA had scheduled two games on Fridays, and the other six championship games on Saturday. In 2019, the last year of the state tournament before 2021, the first game was played at 9 a.m. Six games with four, 12-minute quarters, did not match up mathematically, so the teams played 10-minute quarters.
"I think that has put you, as a committee, in a really good spot, if that same scenario can be developed at Gillette Stadium in the future," Pearson said to the committee. "Three games Friday, with 12-minute quarters and five games on Saturday with 12-minute quarters. There may be other options too, but right now, I had always suspected that would be the place to get the 12-minute quarters. We couldn't do it with six in a day. We had to get to five in a day, and the three on Friday works."
The schedule in 2021 had games being played at 3, 5:30 and 8 p.m. The Division VII championship game between Wahconah and Cohasset was one of the 5:30 games.
Pearson said the four schools that had to play the 3 o'clock games did manage to get through their issues regarding getting teams out of school, getting transportation to Foxborough and having fans attend.
On the subject of fan attendance, Pearson told the committee that attendance was up for the first-ever state tournament. He said compared to 2019, about 1,000 fans across the state attended state semifinal games. The attendance at Gillette for 2021 was 21,600, compared to 18,400 fans in 2019 and 20,900 in 2018.
"In the overall, we did really well this year," he said, "with excellent attendance and [some] exciting games in the state finals. We were pleased to see that attendance, and I know Gillette Stadium and the Kraft Organization that I work with closely, was pleased for us as well."