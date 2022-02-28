The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released the final look at its inaugural statewide basketball tournaments over the weekend.
On the girls side, nine of the 11 Berkshire County teams will tip off this week hunting for a state crown.
The Lenox girls finished 7-13 and McCann Tech girls were 8-12, both finishing just outside the Division V field. McCann was rated 34th and Lenox 37th. The tournament is made up of the top 32-rated teams in each of five divisions, plus teams that finish .500 or better.
There are seven local girls teams which have received preliminary-round byes into Round of 32 games at toward the end of this opening week.
Two Berkshire County girls programs will begin tournament play this evening, both will do so at home. In fact, of the 19 local boys and girls teams starting bracket play this week, only the Monument Mountain girls got the short end of a straw and must start on the road. The Spartans will wait until Saturday to do so in a Round of 32 game.
Both the Taconic boys and Hoosac Valley girls — Western Massachusetts champions over the weekend along with the Taconic girls, Wahconah girls and Hoosac boys — will represent the county as No. 1 overall seeds in the Division V tournaments. A full breakdown of the boys bracket is available here.
Coach Holly McGovern took over the storied Hoosac Valley program a year ago during the COVID-19-abbreviated local season. In her first full year with the Hurricanes, she has them right back on top. Hoosac won a state title in 2019, and after winning a sectional crown and state semifinal game in 2020, the Hurricanes were named co-state champions as the pandemic halted high school sports just before the title games were to be contested.
Hoosac beat Lee on Saturday to win another Western Mass. crown, and now they open MIAA D-V play as the top seed with a 18-3 record. Their first foe this week might be a local one.
Mount Everett earned the No. 32 spot with a 10-10 record. Coach Josh King's Eagles were defeated by Lee in the semifinals of last week's Western Mass. tournament. Up next for Mount Everett is a home tilt against No. 33 Old Colony in the preliminary round. The winner heads to Cheshire on Friday to take their shot at a giant.
Berkshire County goes on a string in D-V, as Taconic earned the No. 5 seed, Lee the No. 6 and Drury the No. 7. That puts those three and Hoosac in four different quadrants.
Coach Matt Mickle's THS program is in the same shoes as Hoosac. Taconic was named co-state champions in 2020 when they were in Division II and Hoosac was D-III, and won the Class C Western Mass. title on Saturday. Now in the same field, the Green and Gold could meet Hoosac in a Final Four game. But first, Taconic will await the winner of No. 28 Saint John Paul II and No. 27 Green Academy. Those two teams play tonight and the winner heads to Valentine Road on Friday. The top of Taconic's bracket is No. 4 Millis.
Lee was beaten by Hoosac in Saturday's Class D title game, but get a second life later this week. Coach Rick Puleri's No. 6 Wildcats are waiting to see who comes west on the Mass Pike. It'll either be No. 27 Granby or No. 38 Minuteman, who play tonight in Granby. The top of Lee's bracket is No. 3 Hopedale.
Coach Ian Downey's Drury girls also got a preliminary bye in the quadrant above Lee. The Blue Devils are in a holding pattern until Friday, when either No. 26 Saint Mary's of Westfield or No. 39 Duggan Academy come to North Adams. The top of Drury's quadrant is No. 2 Springfield ICS, which — like Drury in the semis — fell to Taconic in the Western Mass. final.
Also in the D-V field is Mount Greylock. The Mounties finished the regular season 6-14, but were rated 25th in the MIAA Power Rankings, and that is good for a preliminary round home game. Coach John Jacobbe's No. 25 girls get busy tonight in Williamstown with a 6:30 p.m. tilt against No. 40 Salem Academy. The winner is at No. 8 Carver later in the week. Greylock is in Hoosac Valley's quadrant, but wouldn't meet the Hurricanes or Eagles until a potential Elite 8 game.
In the Division IV field, Western Mass. Class B champion Wahconah missed a top seed by one spot, but a considerable 10.1022-9.0469 in the Power Ratings to No. 1 Cathedral. No matter for coach Liz Kay's Warriors, though, as No. 2 Wahconah won't worry about Cathedral until a potential state title game. First, the eyes of Dalton turn to a preliminary round matchup between No. 31 Worcester Burncoat and No. 34 Tech Boston. Tonight's game will decide who gets to play on the brand new floor at Wahconah Regional on Friday night.
Cathedral is awaiting a preliminary-round victor as well, but beyond that, it may have to contend with a different Berkshire County foe.
No. 17 Monument Mountain is one win from a Sweet 16 berth, potentially against the top overall seed. In his first year at the helm, coach John Perreault has guided the Spartans to a 12-8 record and tournament berth. However, the MIAA's Power Rankings have Monument on the road at No. 17 Cohasset (11-9). Cohasset was rated 3.5188 to Monument's 3.0310. That means an unfortunate 156-mile drive to the coach in the Round of 32. The Spartans are slated to take that nearly 3-hour trek on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tipoff.
The other quadrant tops in D-IV are No. 3 Lunenburg and No. 4 Amesbury.
Pittsfield High is the lone Berkshire County team that was sorted into Division III at the outset of this state tournament structure. Coach Joe Racicot's Generals will represent the Berkshires strongly, though. A 12-8 record has PHS with a preliminary bye and a home game in the Round of 32. The No. 15 Generals will host No. 18 North Reading in a Thursday evening tilt at 5:30 p.m. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 where No. 2 Saint Mary's of Lynn may wait.
Medway is the top seed in D-III, while Norwell is No. 3 and Rockland No. 4. There are only three Western Mass. teams in the D-III field. Belchertown is No. 22 and Putnam is No. 36.