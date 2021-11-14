WESTFIELD — Much was unknown about the new MIAA state cross-country qualifiers held across Massachusetts on Saturday.
What would the competition be like? How were waves broken up? What kind of awards ceremony would there be with the idea of a "Western Mass. Championship" wiped out?
What was known for the individuals and teams competing, was what they personally were capable of. And for seven Berkshire County squads, plus a smattering of individuals, that alone was enough to have a successful trip to Stanley Park on Saturday at the Division III qualifying meet. The Mount Greylock girls and boys, Lenox girls and boys, Wahconah boys, Lee girls and Monument Mountain girls all earned top-seven finishes in their respective waves and will therefore advance to the MIAA state meet on Saturday in Wrentham.
Photos: MIAA Division III cross-country state qualifiers at Stanley Park
On Saturday at Stanley Park in Westfield, cross-country teams from Monument Mountain, Taconic, Wahconah, Mount Greylock, Lenox, Lee, Hoosac Valley and Mount Everett competed for spots in the MIAA state meet.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from the meet, click here.
GIRLS RACES
It was an especially prime day for the Greylock girls, who added some hardware to the trophy case in Williamstown by winning the Division III-C championship with 39 points. Second-place Lenox had 99. The Mounties' Kate Swann had the best finish for a Berkshire athlete on Saturday, placing second overall in 19 minutes, 4 seconds. Lenox's Alice Culver was third in 19:07, with Greylock's Grace Malone fourth and Ainsley Abel sixth. Culver put together a strong performance and held the No. 2 position for much of the course, before Swann's senior experience started to show.
"Coming out of the woods I heard someone say there was a half-mile left. I just remembered at Individuals, and I guess that was just the time to make moves," said Swann, who won the Berkshire County championship with a strong kick two weeks prior. "Just pass [Culver] and try to hold on, get a gap and do everything you can. I just needed to go and push as hard as I could."
Swann was second to Narragansett senior Kylie Marion, who crossed in 18:59, five seconds in front.
"It was tough," Culver said of the final stretch. "I was so tired at that point, and I pushed myself so hard. Really tried to get [Swann], but she's just too good."
Lenox, of course, will get another chance to upend the Mounties at Saturday's state meet, which will be held at the Wrentham Development Center.
"We've been working so hard," Culver added. "It's been a tough season, but we just know this is our time and we're ready."
Joining the Mounties and Millionaires in the C wave were the Lee girls, who qualified for states for the first time in program history. The Wildcats' 149 points placed them fifth, just eight points outside of a spot in the top three.
"I'm almost speechless, I have to admit. We set expectations Day 1, that this team was going to take it seriously, work had and whatever happened they'd be proud and make their teammates proud, family and school proud," said the Lee coach. "We preach family, and they stuck together, worked hard together and they did it."
Lee ran in a tight pack, led by Anna Martin and Emily Holian in 20th and 23rd overall. Martin finished in 21:37, while Brianna Kelly and Emma Ranzoni finished within a second of each other in 35th and 36th to set the stage for a berth.
"We were hopeful. We thought we had the tight pack that was needed for these big races, but it was totally new," the Lee coach continued. "We just didn't know. Hard to find other teams and their races, but we knew if the girls ran their race, we had a shot. All they wanted was a shot."
The other girls program to advance to the state meet was Monument Mountain, which raced in the Division III-A wave in the morning. Led by Madeleine Rocheleau-Holmes' No. 12 spot overall, the Spartans were able to claw to seventh as a team and squeeze into states with 203 points.
"Pretty amazing, what a year it has been. It's good to see the work that the kids have put in. We stuck together and we did something I didn't know was even possible today," said Monument coach Scott Annand. "I feel good. Always had hopes we could do it, but when I saw we were No. 7, that's a pretty good feeling."
Rocheleau-Holmes earned her podium spot in 20:45, while teammates Rae Geddes and Evie Grossman were 38th and 51st, respectively.
"Madeleine, its a real accomplishment overall. She's a neat kid," said Annand. "Get her going on a course, and she's going to compete. She's done a great job for us all year. And then seeing Rae, a freshman coming in behind her. It was great to see."
The Lenox girls raced without star Grace Elliot, who is still working her way back from an injury.
"We just care so much about her, and we know it's hard when you don't have a teammate running, but we prioritize her health over everything," Culver said. "We were all pretty nervous, but excited. We just focused on our teamwork, knowing we could get through this together."
The response by the Millionaires was strong, putting three runners in the top 20, with Elyssa Scrimo and Audrey Touloukian landing back-to-back in 15th and 16th to back up Culver's monster effort. Junior Jessie Scrimo was 29th, with classmate Sydney Wilk 51st.
The win by Mount Greylock continued the flip-flopping trend of postseason competition against the Millionaires. Lenox won both the Western Mass. and Division II state titles in 2019, the last time they were contested. The 2019 sectional was a four-point win. That switched the result from 2018, which was a Mounties win by two points. Greylock also claimed the D-II state title in 2017. Swann, then a youngster, was 69th at that meet.
"[Today] was a lot harder than anticipated. We watched some video that talked about top people, but I didn't know who they were. Obviously, I know and am familiar with Alice, so I could work with her," said Swann. "Grace [Malone] is doing amazing and she crushed it today. Ainsley [Abel] I heard was just smiling the whole race which is exciting to hear. We've got Vera [de Jong] who has improved so much this season, she puts in so much work so that's rewarding to see. Erin [Keating], of course, too.
"When we were standing here getting announced in the top 15 and I thought there were four of us, and then it hit me, Ainsley had such an amazing race today. Our team is so deep, everyone helps and we got so few points, it was exciting."
Following Swann, Malone and Abel in the top 10 were the sophomore Keating in 12th and de Jong, a freshman, in 19th.
Also racing were athletes from Taconic, Wahconah and Hoosac Valley. Hannah Walsh of the Hurricanes finished 33rd overall, just missing an individual bid. Wahconah's Madison McCarthy was 47th and Lily Powell led Taconic in 69th.
The Division III-A meet was won by Norfolk's Madelyn Germain in 18:49, and Weston with 37 points. The III-B meet was won by Littleton's Shae Regan in 18:11 and Lunenburg with 66 points. The III-C meet was won by Kylie Marion of Narragansett in 18:49 and Mount Greylock with 39 points.