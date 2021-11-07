LENOX — The Millionaires are advancing past the Round of 32 in the MIAA Division V state tournament following a 4-0 win over Hopkins on Saturday.
It was a well-rounded effort for the Lenox girls as four different players four the back of the net.
Mary Elliot scored first, converting a Molly Knight assist in the 31st minute. Jenny Collins, Aliza Munch and Knight all scored in the second half as the Millionaires created separation and pulled away.
"Lenox came out hard with the first few minutes, but by the 10-minute mark Hopkins settled in and played their game," Lenox coach Brian Seminara wrote in an email. "Lenox came out [for the second half] all fired up, firing shot after shot and wave after wave of offensive attack, finally a few insurance goals came in.
"It was definitely a bit more physically demanding game than we were hoping for, but luckily our girls took some adjustments we made at halftime and came out hard. Big congrats go to our midfield who started working together to lock down their attack."
Elliot had two assists by the time the match was all said and done. Munch and Ella Hall combined for four saves as the Lenox defense kept a clean book.
No. 6 Lenox will now host West Boylston high, which defeated Mount Everett 2-0 in the Round of 32. A time and date were not available at the press deadline.
———
Hopkins 0 0 — 0
Lenox 1 3 — 4
First Half — L: Elliot (Knight), 31:00.
Second Half — L: Collins (Elliot), 57:00; L: Munch (Elliot), 63:00; L: Knight (unassisted).
Saves — H: Fyden 9; L: Munch 3, Hall 1.
Monument Mountain 2, Arlington Catholic 1
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans came from behind to survive and advance in the Division IV bracket on Friday afternoon.
No. 17 Arlington Catholic scored first, but host Monument Mountain came back with a pair of goals to punch its ticket into the Round of 16. There, the 16th-seeded Spartans will have to contend with No. 1 Cohasset this week on the road.
Down 1-0 at halftime to Arlington, Ava Gamberoni notched the equalizer 15 minutes into the second half. Just 7 minutes later, Olivia Ruggiero put the Spartans in front for good, hammering home a corner kick to send her team into the next round.
Gardner 2, Mount Greylock 1
WILLIAMSTOWN — The host Mounties were stunned by No. 23 Gardner on Saturday, losing on penalty kicks after 100 minutes of dead-even soccer.
No. 10 Mount Greylock was playing for the first time since last Sunday's Western Massachusetts final, a match that also went to overtime. This time, the stalemate lasted throughout two, 10-minute extra periods and PKs were forced to decide a winner.
Senior Livia Morales scored on a corner kick in the first half, and the Mounties led 1-0 until the middle of the second when Gardner managed an equalizer. The Wildcats led the PKs after one round, and Greylock had to play catchup. Ultimately, the Gardner goalie came out and scored the game-winner.
Gardner advances to face Tahanto.
Tahanto Regional 8, McCann Tech 0
BOYLSTON — The McCann Tech girls finished the season with a 12-4-2 record after falling to Tahanto Regional in the D-V Round of 32 on Saturday.
No. 26 McCann beat No. 39 Innovation Academy in the Preliminary Round. No. 7 Tahanto will play No. 23 Gardner.
Keira Lennon finished with 16 saves for the Hornets.
Hull 6, Drury 1
HULL — After a brutal 3-and-a-half-hour drive for an opening-round tournament game, the Blue Devils couldn't get it going offensively.
No. 17 Drury had to take a bus to No. 16 Hull for a match on the North Shore of Massachusetts, a 318-mile roundtrip.
The Blue Devils fell behind 6-0 before getting on the board before the final horn, putting a cap on a 16-2-1 season. Drury was unbeaten in the regular season and posted a 13-0-1 mark to claim the Pioneer South League title.
West Boylston 2, Mount Everett 0
WEST BOYLSTON — The Eagles had visions of taking a fourth shot at Berkshire County rival Lenox, but couldn't get through No. 11 West Boylston on the road Saturday.
The 22nd-seeded Mount Everett girls were rolling off a 5-0 win in the preliminary round, but were bottled up in the Round of 32.
Instead, West Boylston advances to take on No. 6 Lenox this coming week, while the Eagles put a period on a strong season that featured 13 wins, a semifinal spot in the Western Mass. tournament and the runner-up position in the Pioneer South.