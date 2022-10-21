The Monument Mountain boys soccer team made quite the jump in this Friday's MIAA Division IV power rankings.
The Spartans, who were eighth last week, are now the No. 5 team in the 63-team field.
Seven boys soccer teams, six girls soccer teams, six volleyball teams and three football teams would fall within the top 32 — or 16 in football, which is the major cutoff point to make the state tournament. Teams below No. 32 but which have winning records, will participate in preliminary-round matchups.
Remember, the top four teams in each state division would have home games until the state semifinal round.
For Berkshire County and Western Massachusetts teams, the Friday rankings are among the most important of the regular season. That's because these are the rankings which will go a long way to determine the brackets for the second ever PVIAC Western Mass. tournaments.
The cutoff date for games to matter is Sunday, and the brackets are due to be released on Monday. The eight-team tournaments are slated to begin on Wednesday.
Boys soccer
A week ago, Matt Naventi's Monument Mountain squad was eighth in the 63-team Division IV power rankings. Thanks to wins over Westfield and Wahconah this week, the Spartans have jumped all the way to fifth this Friday. Because of that, Wahconah has been pushed down to No. 6.
Once again, the top seven in the D-IV rankings read like a Western Massachusetts road map. Pope Francis, South Hadley, Frontier Regional and Hampshire Regional are the top four, with Easthampton sliding in again as the No. 7 team.
There is a new No. 1 team in the Division V rankings. Springfield International Charter School, the school formerly known as Sabis, moved up from third last Friday to first this Friday. Bromfield remains No. 2, with last Friday's top team — Sutton — now third. Smith Academy and Douglas round out the top five.
Mount Greylock was eighth last Friday and the Mounties find themselves at No. 9. Taconic dropped one spot from last week, going from 11 to 12, despite completing an undefeated regular season.
McCann Tech is No. 28 and is the only other Berkshire County team within the top 32. Hoosac Valley is No. 36, Lenox 37, and Mount Everett 40.
Pembroke remains the top-ranked team in Division III. Pittsfield is currently No. 30, moving up from 34 and standing inside the 32.
Girls soccer
Much like in boys soccer, the Berkshire teams in Division IV have made moves this Friday.
Monument Mountain and Wahconah have moved up from last Friday to this Friday. The Spartans are the No. 11 team in Division IV and the Warriors are 13th. Last Friday, Monument was 15th and Wahconah was 16th.
They are the second and third-highest slotted Western Mass. teams in the 51-team Division IV field. Cohasset is now No. 1 and Northbridge is second. The rest of the top five are the same as last Friday with Littleton third, Hampshire Regional fourth and Hamilton-Wenham fifth.
In Division V, the Lenox girls have made a move up. The Millionaires are 15th in this Friday's rankings, after having been 22nd last Friday.
Mount Greylock remains the No. 8 team in D-V, with Drury dropping two spots from 16th to 18th.
Mount Everett is more comfortably in the field of 32, as the Eagles went from 32 to 28 this week.
The other Berkshire teams in Division V are No. 36 Hoosac Valley, McCann Tech at 45 and Lee at 59.
Pittsfield is currently the No. 44 team in Division III. Hanover is No. 1 this Friday with South Hadley No. 2.
Volleyball
Since the MIAA began publishing the 2022 power ratings, in Division V, only Mount Greylock had been in the top five.
The Mounties, who are third again, are now joined in the top five by Lee. The Wildcats, who were ninth last Friday, have climbed to No. 5 this week and it makes the top of the D-V rankings Western Massachusetts heavy.
The top four remain the same from last week with Frontier, Hopedale, Mount Greylock and Turners Falls there again. The Wildcats replaced Douglas, who fell to seventh. Another Western Mass. team, Paulo Friere, is sixth this Friday.
Taconic and Lenox are inside the top 32, with the Thunder falling from 12 to 16 and the Millionaires at No. 30, where they were last Friday.
Pittsfield is ranked 44th in Division III.
In Division IV, the same five teams are atop the leader board, but their positions have shifted. Ipswich remains at No. 1, but Lynnfield moved from No. 4 to No. 2, while Joseph Case fell to third and Nipmuc went from third to fourth with Weston repeating from last Friday at No. 5.
Wahconah went from No. 8 last Friday to No. 10 this Friday, while Monument Mountain slid from 25 to 30.
Football
In Friday's football rankings, Lee has made the biggest jump.
The Wildcats, who were 11th last Friday are now No. 9 in the Friday Division VIII rankings. Not only is Lee the highest ranked Berkshire County team, but with Ware at No. 14, is the top Western Mass squad in the rankings.
Taconic was 15th last Friday and is 15th heading into the Battle at BCC with Pittsfield, who is ranked 24th in Division V.
There was a shift in the top D-VIII teams. Hull, third last Friday, is No. 1 heading into this weekend. Lowell Catholic moved from fifth to second, while Manchester-Essex dropped from first to fifth. Oxford moves up to fourth and Old Colony RVT is now fifth.
Hoosac Valley is 25th in D-VIII and McCann is 41st.
Wahconah has gone from No. 8 to No. 7 in the Friday-to-Friday rankings in Division VII. Drury remains at No. 20. If the Warriors beat Northampton Friday night, that could move them up more next week. Northampton is the No. 13 team in Division IV.
Monument Mountain is ranked 26th in Division VI again this week.