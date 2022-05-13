The Mount Greylock baseball team can look down upon the rest of the field in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Division V rankings, as the Mounties are the No. 1 team.
Greylock is one of four Berkshire County teams ranked in the top five of their respective divisions in the latest power ratings, which came out Friday afternoon.
The Mounties jumped up from third last week to No. 1, with the top team from Week 2 — Hopedale — dropping to second.
Reigning MIAA state Division III champion Taconic moved up from fourth to third in this week's ratings.
In softball, Wahconah is the No. 3 team in the Division III ratings, while Mount Greylock checks in at No. 5 in the Division V field.
The spring sports will have a statewide tournament, as the fall and winter sports did.
Under the statewide tournament rules, the top 32 teams in each division earn their way into the field, as do teams below 32 that finished at .500 or better. The top four seeds in each division, assuming they all continue winning, would have home field until the Final Four round. The semifinals and finals are to be played at neutral sites.
Baseball
There are 76 teams in the D-V rankings, and that is also where the most Berkshire County teams reside.
If the tournament were to begin tomorrow, five Berkshire teams would qualify in Division V. In addition to the top-ranked Mounties, Mount Everett comes in at No. 16 this week, with McCann Tech 21, Lenox 22 and Drury 32. Lee is ranked 49th and Hoosac Valley is 65th.
The Mounties were second after the first week's ratings, and were third after Week 2. Hopedale had been the No. 1-ranked team for each of the first two weeks, but the Eagles dropped to the No. 2 spot.
Carver is the No. 3 team in the rankings, followed by Frontier Regional and Oxford. Three other Western Massachusetts teams are in the top 10, with No. 6 Pioneer Valley, No. 8 Granby and No. 10 Greenfield rounding out the list.
The Thunder, should the playoffs begin today, will be home until the state semifinal round, and will be one of two Western Mass. teams playing in the Division III tournament. Taconic is joined by 20th-ranked Pittsfield in the top 32. Belchertown is the next Western Mass. team on the list, and the Orioles are 48th.
Taconic and Bishop Stang of North Dartmouth, flipped spots in the top five of the D-III field. Austin Prep is No. 1, and has been since the first rankings came out. Medfield, losers to Taconic in last year's state championship game, is No. 2 for the third straight week. Foxborough rounds out the top five.
In the 57-team Division IV rankings, Monument Mountain is the only Western Mass. team to crack the top 10. Coach Tom Hankey's Spartans are sixth and have climbed from 11 to 10 and now six. Wahconah slots in next at No. 22.
Amesbury slots in as the No. 1 team in this week's D-IV rankings, followed by Abington, Uxbridge, Advanced Math & Science Charter School and Manchester-Essex.
Southwick is the only other Western Mass. school in the top 20, as the Rams are 12th.
Softball
Western Massachusetts teams sit atop the Division IV and V rankings. Hampshire Regional has been the top team in D-IV since the first ratings came out, while Greenfield has been No. 1 in D-V for three weeks.
Wahconah has rebounded to be No. 3 in the Division IV rankings. The Warriors had been fifth and ninth in the rankings. Monument Mountain is currently ranked 33rd.
Wahconah and Easthampton are the only Western Mass. teams in the top 10, with the Eagles ranked eighth.
Pittsfield has landed in the Division III top 10. The Generals are ranked eighth after dropping a game to Westfield earlier in the week. The Bombers are ranked third in Division II, so the loss was not a bad one.
PHS is the only Western Mass. team in the top 40 of Division III. Chicopee is No. 43.
St. Mary's of Lynn remains the top team, as it has been for all three rankings. The rest of the top five include Greater New Bedford Regional Voc/Tech, Dighton-Rehoboth, Hudson and Austin Prep.
There are 79 teams in the Division V field and five Berkshire County teams fall within the top 32 this week.
That list is led by fifth-ranked Mount Greylock and eighth-ranked Taconic. Hoosac Valley is No. 11, Drury is No. 19 and Lee is No. 21. McCann ranks 37th, followed by No. 38 Mount Everett and No. 54 Lenox.
The top five include Western Mass. powers Greenfield at No. 1 and Turners Falls at No. 2. West Boylston and Franklin County Tech are three and four.
Lacrosse
The Wahconah boys have taken on all comers, and still have a game against Division II's top team, Longmeadow, to play.
The Warriors are currently the No. 4 team in the Division IV power rankings, and the only one of the Western Mass. teams in the D-IV top 20. South Hadley is 24th and falls into the field.
McCann Tech is 43rd in the 56-team field while Pittsfield is 52nd.
The top five teams are Sandwich, Cohasset, Weston, Wahconah and Dover-Sherborn.
In the 50-team Division III field, the highest-rated team is No. 30 Hoosac Valley with Lenox's co-op team at No. 40.
The top five teams are Medfield, Norwell, Hanover, Foxborough and Grafton.
In girls lacrosse, there are 56 teams in the Division IV field, and the top-raked Western Mass. team is Mount Greylock. Coach Jeff Stripp's Mounties are 12th. Wahconah, who battled Greylock on Thursday night, is ranked 30th this week.
The top five in Division IV are Manchester-Essex, Sandwich, Dover-Sherborn, Nantucket and Hamilton-Wenham.
In Division III, there are 51 teams and the highest-ranked Berkshire squad is No. 41 Hoosac Valley. Lee is 46th.
Newburyport is No. 1, followed by Medfield, Weston, Bromfield and Foxborough.
Tennis
Berkshire County teams all reside within Division IV, and the Lee boys are the top-ranked team. The Wildcats are ranked 10th in the D-IV field and are the No. 2 school in Western Mass. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School is ranked seventh this week.
Mount Greylock slots in at No. 26, with Lenox 32nd and Pittsfield No. 50.
The top five in the D-IV boys field are Weston, Monomoy Regional, Lynnfield, Cohasset and West Bridgewater.
In girls tennis, the top-ranked team from Berkshire County is No. 41 Lee. Greylock is No. 43 and Lenox is No. 46. All three have records over .500, so they would all be included in the tournament field. Mount Everett is No. 58 and Pittsfield is 65.
The top five in the D-IV girls are Hamilton-Wenham, Cohasset, Weston, Wareham and Lynnfield. The top Western Mass. school is No. 27 Greenfield.