The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has released its initial power ratings for boys and girls soccer, and volleyball.
Ratings for field hockey were released last week, but Berkshire County high schools don't play that sport, so these are the first ratings that matter to county administrators, coaches and athletes.
Football ratings are, according to the MIAA, due out Tuesday.
The highest rated team in the ratings released Monday is the Hoosac Valley boys soccer team. The Hurricanes, who were 7-0-2 through games of Sept. 29, the cutoff for the first ratings, are second in the 80-team Division V boys field. Granby, 6-0-1, is the top seed.
The soccer and volleyball tournaments will be 32-team groupings, plus any teams outside the top 32 that have better than .500 records. Those teams would compete in play-in games, with those winners sliding in to face the top seeds.
Preliminary-round matchups, along with the rounds of 32, 16 and eight, will all be on home fields or in home gymnasiums. The final four games and the championship contests will be played at a neutral site.
Boys Soccer
Patrick Mahoney's Hurricanes hold a rating of 1.6665, compared to the 1.9851 for top-ranked Granby. Central Mass. team Bromfield, 7-1-0, is third with a 1.6051 rating.
Three other county teams would be playing in a 32-team Division V tournament, with McCann Tech (4-1-3) ranked 10th, Taconic (5-4-1) 14th and Mount Greylock (1-4-2) 30th. Lenox is rated 35th, Drury is 38th and Mount Everett is 51st. There are 80 Division V teams across Massachusetts.
The Wahconah boys soccer team cracked the top 10 in Division IV, a Division with 63 teams. First-year coach Kevin Boino's Warriors were 4-1-0 at the rating deadline, and are the No. 9 team. Monument Mountain is the other D-IV team, and the Spartans would make the tournament as they are rated 22nd out of 63 teams.
Frontier, 9-0-0, is the top-rated D-IV team with a 1.8679 rating. Rockland, 8-0-0, has a rating of 1.8327. Cohasset is third.
Pittsfield is the only Berkshire County team in the Division III boys field, and the 2-5-1 Generals are ranked 48th out of 62. Pembroke is No. 1, with Dighton-Rehoboth second.
Girls Soccer
The Division V girls ratings have three Berkshire County teams in the top 10.
Lenox, 5-1-0, is ranked third with a 2.2377 rating. The Millionaires of coach Brian Seminara trail only top-ranked Monson, at 7-0-0 and a rating of 2.7976, and 7-1-0 Palmer with a 2.5148 rating.
Right behind Lenox is 7-0-1 Drury in fourth position. The Blue Devils' rating was 1.5070 at the Sept. 29 deadline. Mount Greylock is eighth in the opening rating among the 83 Division V teams statewide with a 1.0590 rating and a 5-2-0 record. Mount Everett, at 3-2-2, is 12th.
Rated 14th is 4-0-1 McCann Tech with a 0.6661 rating. Lee is 30th, and would get into the 32-team tournament. Hoosac Valley is rated 38th and Taconic is 48, and they would not make it.
In Division IV, Monument is the highest rated Berkshire team, and the Spartans are eighth with a 2-2-4 record and a 0.7084 rating. Wahconah is 13th at 1-4-0 and a rating of 0.3817. Monument is the highest-rated Western Mass. team in Division IV. Hampshire Regional, with a 2-4-2 record, is rated ninth at 0.6959.
The No. 1 team in the 50-school Division IV field is 5-1-0 Hamilton-Wenham with a 2.2214 rating. Littleton, at 8-0-0, is second with a 2.0638 rating. Third is Millbury at 6-2-0 with a 1.9144 rating.
Pittsfield is the lone Berkshire team in the 67-team Division III field. The Generals, 0-6-1, are rated 48th. The top team in D-III is Belchertown at 8-0-0 and with a rating of 3.9885. Foxborough, 7-1-1, is second with a 3.1918 rating, while Hanover is third at 3.1038. Hanover is 6-2-0.
Volleyball
The last Western Mass. team to win a state title in this sport was Frontier back in 2019. The Red Hawks are the No. 3 team in the first Division V ratings, behind top-ranked Hopedale at 9-0 and a 2.3869 rating and Bourne at 8-2 and a 1.6064 rating.
The top Berkshire County team in D-V, as of the first ratings, is 8-0 Mount Greylock. The Mounties had a rating of 1.3497, which was just behind Frontier's 1.4840. The Red Hawks were 6-3.
Up behind Greylock was seventh-rated Lee. The Wildcats were listed at 6-1-1 with a 0.9642 rating.
Also in the 80-team Division V ratings, Lenox was 16th, Taconic 18th and Mount Everett 27th.
In Division IV, Monument is the highest-rated Western Mass. team. The Spartans, 7-1, are fourth with a rating of 2.4771. The top team in the 49-squad Division IV field is Hamilton-Wenham with Lynnfield second. Both teams had 6-1 records, but Hamilton-Wenham's rating is 3.0303, to Lynnfield's 2.9941. Ipswich is third with a 6-2 record and a 2.9442 rating.
Wahconah slides in at No. 26. The Warriors were 5-2 and had a 1.2889 rating.
In the 56-team Division III field, Pittsfield clocks in at 51st. Dennis-Yarmouth, 7-0-1 with a 3.2508 rating, is No. 1 while Cardinal Spellman is second with a 3.1905 rating and a 7-0 record.