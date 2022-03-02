WESTMINSTER — Being on time is a virtue Madison DiGrigoli’s older brother has instilled in her from an early age.
The Lenox freshman said at Tuesday’s MIAA state championship ski meet that “he drills me on that, and I think that’s a good life lesson I’ll carry for the rest of my life.”
Photos: MIAA State Alpine Skiing Championships at Wachusett Mountain
On Tuesday at Wachusett, Berkshire County's top downhill skiers competed at the state championship meet in slalom and GS.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from the races, click here.
At Wachusett Mountain, time was key to both Madison and Max DiGrigoli, as well as 18 other Berkshire County skiers, many of whom also share relationship with another state qualifier.
Madison DiGrigoli had the day’s top finish, a fifth-place spot in the morning slalom, crossing in 47.86 seconds. She was 12th in the afternoon GS.
Max DiGrigoli earned a podium spot by finishing eighth in the afternoon boys slalom in 48.24. He was 32nd in GS. Lenox's Molly Knight had a top-20 finish in the slalom as well, crossing in 50.38 for 18th place.
“Max has taught me so much, and I’m so thankful for him in general,” said Madison DiGrigoli of her senior brother. “Skiing-wise, I’ve always looked up to him. He always has a positive mindset and just goes after it every single time.”
After a full regular season spent shredding locally at Bousquet, the top local high school skiers spent Tuesday testing their Berkshire County mettle against the best in Massachusetts.
The state Alpine meet was held on Wachusett Mountain, returning after the pandemic wiped out the 2021 postseason. The 2020 event was held at Berkshire East about a week before COVID-19 came to the forefront.
The All-Berkshire teams for boys and girls qualified to attend the state meet, along with full rosters for Berkshire League champions — the Monument Mountain girls and Lenox boys.
“It was an awesome year, we had so much fun,” said Monument senior Paige Lussier, whose Spartans held off Lenox by three points for the county crown. “The girls I’ve been skiing with are almost all seniors on the varsity team, so we’ve been coming up for the past four years together. To see it all click for them has been amazing.
“It’s always fun to battle it out with Lenox. We have a very friendly time, they’re amazing skiers, but coming out on top was the best feeling.”
Lussier was 58th in GS, behind only DiGrigoli, and 38th in slalom, behind DiGrigoli and Knight.
Madison DiGrigoli was the individual county champion on the girls side, while on the boys side, Pittsfield High junior Charlie Heimann edged out Max DiGrigoli by a point.
“I started ski season kind of late, but what gave me a boost was a tough soccer season. We got a new coach who was pretty disciplinary and ran tough practices,” said Heimann. “I was definitely surprised [to win the county]. I think I need more work on slalom, but I think a break from GS and Tri-State, and just a little more free-skiing really helped me.”
Heimann had a tough day at Wachusett, finishing 61st in GS and 104th in slalom on Tuesday, but said there is extra motivation to return next winter.
“A little disappointing, but I’m just happy to be here, it’s a great ending to the season and I’m even more ready for next year,” he said.
They like their waffles and their skiing out in Berkshire County. pic.twitter.com/6NAGU2lx1R— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) March 1, 2022
Family Affair
Of the 24 qualified skiers (four served as alternates), there were six sets of relatives representing the Berkshires.
Max and Madison DiGrigoli, Lena and Grace Ungewitter, Abbey and Bronly Boyd, Oliver and Noah Kirby, Rocco and Michael Piretti and Ella and Mitchell Scalise joined Knight, Lussier, Emma Soule, Ella Hall, Loghan Strzepa, Olivia Ruggiero, Charlie Heimann, Kitson Stover, Donald Turner and Keehgan Scott. Ella Scalise and Michael Piretti, along with Bella Penna and Joey Roccabruna were alternates.
After skidding out on one of her final GS gates for a tough DNF, Grace Ungewitter still managed to shake it off, turn around and cheer her older sister to the finish line.
“I started racing before she did, and I think her coming up to Bousquet to watch all the time influenced her decision to start racing,” said Lena Ungewitter, a PHS senior. “[Grace] put in a lot of work in the offseason and has definitely come along. I’m really proud of how hard she’s working.
“We definitely work off of each other, which is awesome. You go out, work with each other, ask each other what we can fix, it’s definitely been nice having somebody to bounce off of.”
Grace Ungewitter, a sophomore making her state meet debut, has learned how to couch nerves from her older sister.
“I remember when Lena started racing, I’d go to her races and it inspired me, but I was too afraid to join the sport,” she said. “When I finally did, she was a huge role model for me to work off of and make changes to how I ski. I learned so much from her.”
Bronly Boyd started racing at the same time as his older sister Abbey, but she got to the Spartans high school team first, and that was invaluable to him a couple of years later when he matriculated to the varsity unit.
“Having a sibling in the same sport is a lot of fun,” he said. “I’ve gotten to see her grow and she’s gotten to see me grow throughout the season. It’s also just helpful to have that self-confidence, someone to know, especially as a freshman coming into the team. To get to know the team through her is a huge help.”
That was a theme of the day for the younger siblings. Madison DiGrigoli was asked about returning to states as a freshman after making an appearance as a seventh-grader two years ago.
“I think in general, as a physical skier I didn’t change that much,” she noted, “but my headspace went from being kind of scared and nervous — I wasn’t sure about anything — to now being focused, dialed-in, ready and more positive in general.”
DiGrigoli admitted, thanks in part to Max’s example, she was in attack mode on Tuesday. Post-race, though, in line at the Waffle Cabin, Madison’s signature cool came through.
“I felt, coming down after the slalom, I didn’t think I did that great. People were telling me ‘good job’ and I just said thank you, and then [when I saw the times] I wasn’t mad at it,” said the Lenox standout. “GS wasn’t as great, but still wasn’t mad at it. It was a fun course, I enjoyed myself.”
Senior Finale
For the seniors among Berkshire’s contingent, this was a career cap.
“For my senior year, I was so happy I got the chance to ski with my brother,” said Monument’s Abbey Boyd. “He’s become such a good ski racer, I love it. There’s so much to ski racing that is about mentality, and Monument is a very, very supportive team. And to have a sibling there too has been really something that is quite remarkable.
“It was a great environment, and what Paige said about going back and forth with Lenox, I think states is a great time to come together and really be one. Berkshire County, we spend a lot of time together, it was a great day.”
Max DiGrigoli is a veteran of the state meet, but never took for granted having that cherry on top of the winter season.
“The Berkshire crew is almost like a second family. We’re all together for high school and then a bunch of us race the weekend circuit at Bousquet and Tri-State. It’s cool to come down here, it’s a good little ending to the season,” said the Lenox senior. “I was a huge fan of the new slalom hill. It’s super steep, but it had a lot of terrain. It actually reminded me of the Bousquet slalom we raced for high school. Liked that a lot.”
Given the lengthy road trip to central Mass., many of the local athletes spent Monday night in a hotel and got to the mountain early, making memories the whole time.
“Knowing it was my last race, I tried to let the nerves go, push them away and try to fill it up with excitement,” echoed Lena Ungewitter. “We stayed over at the hotel last night with a bunch of teammates, went out to dinner and got some Friendly’s. It was a lot of fun, just hanging out. That’s the core memory, because when you think of states, clearly it’s the racing, but it’s also the memories that come with it. Everybody is here backing you up.”
———