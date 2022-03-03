DALTON — Wahconah seniors Eva Eberwein and Emma Belcher made quite sure Thursday night wouldn't be their final time running around on the new court at their high school.
That duo combined for 17 first-quarter points and 29 on the night in a 61-37 victory for the Warriors to start their foray into the inaugural MIAA Division IV State Tournament.
No. 2 Wahconah led 24-9 after one quarter against No. 31 Burncoat, and took a 30-point advantage into halftime. The Patriots scored 19 of their points in the fourth quarter.
Eberwein cranked in four 3-point shots, two of which came out of the gates in the opening stanza. She amassed a game-high 16 points. Belcher hit from distance in the first quarter as well and finished with 13 points. Olivia Gamberoni chipped in 14, all in the first half.
The Warriors stayed hot, despite getting four full days off following their Western Mass. championship win last Saturday. They hit six 3-pointers and were 7 of 10 from the foul line. Wahconah held Burncoat two two points in the second quarter.
Anitsy Robles had 15 points and Kiley Miller 13 for the visitors.
Wahconah will host in the Round of 16 as well, welcoming either No. 15 Mashpee or No. 18 Leicester to Dalton next week. Those two teams play Friday night on Cape Cod.
———
BURNCOAT (37)
Haynes 3-0-7, Robles 7-0-15, Vuong 0-0-0, Vesa 0-0-0, Miller 5-3-13, Nguyen 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, Lopez 1-0-2, O'Connors 0-0-0. Totals 16-3-37.
WAHCONAH (61)
Eberwein 5-2-16, Barry 2-0-4, Choquette 0-0-0, Belcher 6-0-13, Doyle 0-0-0, Gamberoni 5-3-14, Drury 1-0-2, Roberts 0-0-0, White 0-0-0, Mason 1-2-4, Quinto 3-0-6. Totals 24-7-61.
Burncoat 9 2 7 19 — 37
Wahconah 24 17 14 6 — 61
3-pointers — B 2 (Haynes, Robles); W 6 (Eberwein 4, Belcher, Gamberoni).
Boys Tournament
Swampscott 73, Pittsfield 51
SWAMPSCOTT — Pittsfield High fell behind early against Swampscott on Thursday night, and couldn't get a handle on the Big Blue all evening long.
Four consecutive 3-pointers in the opening quarter pushed the hosts to a 22-11 advantage, and a dry spell followed for PHS. The Generals were held scoreless for nearly the first five minutes of the second quarter. Swampscott opened an 8-0 run before Carter Mungin got a layup off a Da'Sean Brown feed with about three minutes to go until the half. Pittsfield was in a 17-point hole at halftime. Big Blue had eight first-half triples.
The Generals did post 21 points in the third quarter, but only closed the gap ultimately by two. Nick Brindle hit two of his three 3-pointers during that stretch, and he finished with a team-high 15 points. Carter Mungin had six in the third as well and scored 14 points. Mungin scored in double figures in six of his last seven games, while Brindle cleared 60 3-pointers on the season. Both will return for the Generals next winter.
Senior Toby Gaulden-Wheeler, the visitors' leading scorer, was keyed on by Swampscott's defense and held to four points. He had 17 in the tournament-opening win for PHS earlier this week.