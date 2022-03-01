SHEFFIELD — The Eagles overcame a slow start and are flying through to the Round of 32 after a home win over Old Colony on Tuesday.
No. 32 Mount Everett received 11 points from Julia Devoti and 10 more from Emma Goewey in a 34-27 victory in the first round of the MIAA Division V tournament.
"Both teams came out flat to start the game — for Old Colony, it made sense traveling almost three hours to play a game, but for us we needed to up our intensity and keep our composure," Mount Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. "We established a lead at half, but only by two points.
"Once we started moving the ball more in the fourth quarter, we started finding wide-open looks and were spreading the defense, which led to better looks. We did a much better job at the free-throw line to ice the game and the girls ground out the win."
Devoti led Everett's late charge with nine points in the fourth quarter as the Eagles outscored Old Colony 14-7 in the frame.
Mount Everett is back in the gym on Wednesday and Thursday before making the trip to Hoosac Valley for a battle against the top-seeded Hurricanes on Friday at 5 p.m.
———
OLD COLONY (27)
Bocchiocchi 0-0-0, Hougasian 3-2-9, Hathaway 3-1-9, Perry 1-0-3, Brooke 2-1-5, Bumpus -0-0-0, Stuart 0-1-1. Totals 9-5-27.
MOUNT EVERETT (34)
Sarnacki 1-0-2, Ngoy Nkulu 1-0-2, Stewart 0-0-0, E. Steuernagle 1-4-7, Devoti 3-5-11, A. Steuernagle 0-0-0, Carpenter 1-0-2, Creamer 0-0-0, Goewey 3-4-10. Totals 10-13-34.
Old Colony 4 8 8 7 — 27
Mount Everett 5 9 6 14 — 34
3-pointers — OC 4 (Hathaway 2, Hougasian, Perry); ME 1 (E. Steuernagle).
Mount Greylock girls 65, Salem Academy 34
WILLIAMSTOWN — Charlotte Coody and the Mounties left no doubt with a 30-point victory in their MIAA D-V tournament opener on Tuesday.
No. 25 Mount Greylock (7-14) held the visitors to fewer than 10 points in three of four quarters, while Coody, who scored in every quarter, led the team with 16 points on the offensive end.
Emma Gilooly connected from deep twice and finished with nine points, Jackie Brannan set the tone with six points in the first quarter and reached double digits with 10.
The win over No. 40 Salem Academy cleared the path for a Round of 32 matchup at No. 8 Carver, which is currently slated for Friday night.
———
SALEM ACADEMY (34)
Cruz 0-0-0, Zimmerman 0-0-0, Nieves, Shehu 9-2-24, Pelletier 0-0-0, Esterlin 0-0-0, Castillo 0-0-0, Thomas 0-0-0, Santana 0-0-0, Mirabal-Nunez 3-0-6, Pujols 2-0-4. Totals 14-2-34.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (65)
Filliault 1-1-3, Leveque 0-2-2, Newberry 1-3-5, Art 0-0-0, Brannan 5-0-10, Quagliano 2-2-7, Barnes 0-0-0, Pelkey 0-0-0, Scialabba 3-1-8, Sullivan 1-1-3, Gilooly 3-1-9, Henderson 1-0-2, Coody 6-4-16. Totals 23-15-65.
Salem Academy 7 9 11 7 — 34
Mount Greylock 12 18 15 20 — 65
3-pointers — SA 4 (Shehu 4); MG 4 (Gilooly 2, Quagliano, Scialabba).
Holbrook 65, Mount Everett boys 53
SHEFFIELD — Justin Foster and Michael Ullrich combined for 41 points, but it wasn't enough to punch a ticket to the MIAA's D-V Round of 32.
No. 34 Holbrook voyaged nearly three hours and scored 47 second-half points before heading back home with a win over No. 31 Mount Everett on Tuesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (13-8) leveraged five 3-pointers in the second half after both teams stumbled through a feeling-out period in the first half.
Mount Everett (11-10) was held to just four points in the first quarter before holding Holbrook to five points in the second frame.
The second act painted a different picture as the Eagles scored 18 points in each quarter, eclipsing their first-half total (17) in each.
Ullrich, a sophomore wing, scored six of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter and senior Ben Monteleone knocked down a 3-point shot, cutting Holbrook's advantage to two points with four minutes gone in the half.
However, that was as close as the Eagles could get, with the Bulldogs scoring the next seven points and forcing a Mount Everett timeout with the score 37-28.
Ullrich added three rebounds and three assists to his box score. Foster, another senior, dominated both ends of the court and closed with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Monteleone hit two treys in the third quarter and finished with 10 points.
Senior forward Reece Mullen didn't score for the Eagles but made his money with five rebounds and five assists.
Holbrook will hit the road on Thursday for a game against No. 2 Baystate Academy.