PITTSFIELD — Ahliya Phillips scored a game-high 16 points and Taconic held the visitors to just two points in the third quarter, breezing by No. 28 St. John Paul II High School on Friday night.
The Green and Gold began their MIAA Division V State Tournament run with a 66-36 win in the Round of 32.
No. 5 Taconic got things going with six points from Phillips and five more from Amelia Leasure in the first quarter.
Leasure connected twice from deep and scored 10 points, while Faith Cross, Maddie Winn and Alex Hudson had seven points each.
There is no place like home and Taconic will stick around in Pittsfield for at least one more round. The Green and Gold will host No. 12 Palmer, which topped No. 21 Franklin Tech 45-37, in the Round of 16.
The game currently slated for Monday at 6:45 p.m.
———
St. JOHN PAUL (32)
Hatton 0-0-0, Ryan 1-0-2, Thayer 0-0-0, O'Brien 3-0-7, Sullivan 0-0-0, D. Crofford 2-0-4, Dillon 0-0-0, Dunton 0-0-0, Marchard 3-0-8, Lawson 0-0-0, M. Crofford 3-5-11. Totals 12-5-32.
TACONIC (66)
Hudson 3-0-7, Walker 1-1-3, Moody 0-0-0, Jessup 1-0-2, Phillips 6-2-16, Hebert 1-1-3, Moorer 1-0-2, McNeice 2-2-6, Leasure 3-2-10, Winn 3-1-7, A. Cross 1-0-3, F. Cross 3-1-7. Totals 25-10-66.
St. John Paul 6 10 2 14 — 32
Taconic 17 18 17 14 — 66
3-pointers — SJP 3 (Marchard 2, O'Brien); T 6 (Leasure 2, Phillips 2, Hudson, A. Cross).
Lee girls 53, Granby 25
LEE — The sixth-seeded Wildcats started on a 15-3 run and never looked back in a big win over No. 27 Granby in the MIAA D-V State Tournament Round of 32 on Friday night.
Lee's senior trio of Brianna Kelly, Caroline Maloney and Carina Brown set the tone early, combing for all of the team's 15 points in the first quarter.
"Good team effort all around," Lee coach Rick Puleri wrote in an email. "We got great performances from our seniors tonight. Brianna Kelly and Carina Brown were great in the paint with aggressive drives all night.
"Caroline Maloney continued her strong play and had a very solid game. Ari Hall created a lot of problems with her defense by getting tips and deflections at the top [of the key]. Mia Puleri chipped in with eight points and a solid game on both ends of the floor."
Brown scored six in the first quarter and closed with 14 points, while Maloney scored eight points in the third quarter and led the charge with a game-high 16.
Kelly scored eight of her 10 points in the first half, a stretch where Lee's defense held Granby to seven points.
Next up for Lee is No. 11 Douglas, which topped No. 22 Westport 55-48 in the Round of 32. The date and time for the game were not available at the press deadline.
———
GRANBY (25)
Hill 0-0-0, Roy 1-0-2, Gagnon 0-0-0, A. Klekotka 0-1-1, Curran 0-2-2, Parent 3-1-7, K. Klekotka 0-0-0, Walz 3-0-7, Loughmann 1-0-2, Flaherty 1-1-3. Totals 9-5-25.
LEE (53)
Hall 1-0-3, S. Kelly 0-2-2, B. Kelly 4-2-10, Maloney 6-4-16, M. Puleri 3-1-8, Lovato 0-0-0, Brown 6-2-14, Haddad 0-0-0, Herman 0-0-0, Salice 0-0-0. Totals 20-11-53.
Granby 3 4 10 8 — 25
Lee 15 9 20 9 — 53
3-pointers — G 2 (Walz); L 2 (Hall, M. Puleri).
Carver 48, Mount Greylock girls 38
CARVER — The Mounties led 20-18 at the break but a barrage of 3-pointers was the difference against the Crusaders.
No. 8 Carver connected on three treys in the fourth quarter, outscoring the 25th-seeded Mounties 19-12 in the frame.
"We gave a very good team everything they could handle and we left everything on the floor," Mount Greylock coach John Jacobbe wrote in an email. "We led 20-18 at halftime. Trailed by three after [the third quarter], but back-to-back threes to start fourth was too much to overcome."
Charlotte Coody was in her element early and often, scoring eight of her team-high 16 points in the first quarter. Jackie Brannan got going with four points in the second quarter and reached the finish line with eight points.
Carver will play the winner of No. 9 West Boylston and No. 24 Ayer Shirley in the Round of 16.