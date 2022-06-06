DALTON — No. 3 Wahconah routed No. 30 Lynnfield 11-0 in a Round of 32 game in the MIAA Division IV State Tournament. Avery Vale-Cruz earned the shutout, striking out 17 batters while allowing just four hits.
After a scoreless first inning, the Warriors scored three runs in the second, as Taylar Hickey, Ella Quinto and Olivia Iovieno all scored. Eight Warriors scored on the evening, with six different players scoring each of the six runs the team scored in the fifth.
Wahconah will host No. 14 Millbury today in the Sweet 16 at Pine Grove Park.
———
Lynnfield 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
Wahconah 030 260 X — 11 12 2
Brown (7) and Hubbard; Vale-Cruz (7) and Wehner. W — Vale Cruz. L — Brown. 2B L: Hubbard 1. 3B W — E. Iovieno.
AMSA 15, Monument Mountain 1
MARLBOROUGH — No. 7 Advanced Math and Science Academy beat No. 26 Monument Mountain in the Round of 32 of the MIAA Division IV State Tournament. No further details were available at press deadline.
Notre Dame 7, Drury 6
WORCESTER — It took all seven innings, but No. 13 Notre Dame edged past No. 20 Drury in the Round of 32 in the MIAA State Division V State Tournament.
The Blue Devils nearly pulled the upset on the road in central Massachusetts, as Brooke Bishop hit a home run and Olivia Perry had a double. Ellie Harnick took the loss for Drury.
West Boylston 10, Mount Everett 1
WEST BOYLSTON — No. 3 West Boylston defeated No. 30 Mount Everett in the Round of 32 in the MIAA Division V State Tournament.
Peyton Maloney earned the win for the Lions, throwing six strikeouts and while giving up just one hit. Maloney’s efficiency was what powered West Boylston’s defense, she threw 15 balls through five innings and the Lions defense made a doubleplay in the sixth to prevent Mount Everett from making a comeback.
"We just ran into an efficient pitcher today in Maloney. She only threw 15 balls through five innings, and we couldn't seem to put anything in play until Tori Gilmore got a base hit in the fourth," wrote coach Josh King in an email. "Unfortunately, we got into a double play on a line drive to the very next pitch taking most if not all our momentum.
"I was proud of Julia Devoti today for battling, she held them in check until the third inning when some costly mental mistakes led to three runs... We did make it a little interesting with bases loaded in the sixth but unfortunately, we were only able to score one run.
"Honestly, this group has battled through a lot, dealt with key injuries in the beginning of the year, started the 0-6, found our groove for a couple games, got hit with COVID, but eventually found a way to qualify which was awesome to see that success," continued King. "I wish nothing but the best of luck to our six seniors and look forward to next year and seeing what this group is capable of doing."