BOSTON — The MIAA State Swimming Championships were held over the weekend at Boston University.
The Monument Mountain girls had junior Zoe Holmes qualify in two individual events, and also sent a pair of freestyle relay teams.
Holmes had a monster showing in the 100 butterfly, placing sixth overall in 59.33 seconds. Only seven swimmers went under a minute. Just two weeks earlier at sectionals, Holmes was seventh in Central/Western Mass. in 1:01.42. Her finish Saturday night at BU not only earned Monument 13 points, but it was her first time swimming the event in under a minute.
She was just out of the points in the 200 Individual Medley. Holmes was 17th in 2:16.71. She was fifth among Western Mass. competitors.
The Spartans other points — they finished with 21 and in 26th place — came from the 200 Freestyle Relay team. Bolstered by Zoe Holmes' third leg, which came in in 25.20, Monument placed 13th in the event in 1:46.66. They finished in 1:47.29 at sectionals.
Carolina Chassi opened with a 27.14, Anabel Holmes was next in 27.86. Maddie Fife swam the anchor lap in 26.46.
The Taconic girls were represented by a pair of athletes named Mia. Mia Bencivenga competed in two events, while Mia Zuccalo had a top-10 finish and broke a school record in the 100 Breaststroke.
Zuccalo, a sophomore, made her state meet debut with a splash, finishing the breaststroke in 1:11.10. Her first lap was a scorching 33.24. She placed ninth overall, second among Western Mass. competitors only to event winner Sydney Abild of Northampton (1:04.26).
Taconic's previous record in the breaststroke had held for more than 20 years and was set in 1992.
Bencivenga's best finish came in the 500 freestyle, where she was 14th in 5:33.50. She picked up three points there with a 29.55 first lap and 33.74 finale. She added another two points for the Green and Gold in the 200 freestyle, touching in 2:04.36 for 15th place. The junior laid down a 28.53 opening lap en route to a personal best time.
Taconic was 32nd in the team standings with 14 points.
Pittsfield High sent two individuals, Jackie Roccabruna and Kiera Devine, along with the Generals' 400 Freestyle Relay team.
Devine collected points for PHS, swimming the 500 freestyle in a personal best 5:31.98. That locked her into a tie with Weston's Julia Lawlor for 10th place. Devine was the top Western Mass. finisher, picking up 6.5 points for her team, the Generals' lone points of the meet.
Her fastest lap was her opener in 29.19. The junior's third-to-final lap was 34.73, but she hauled it out and put away the top-10 spot with a 33.01 final lap.
Roccabruna was one spot shy of adding to Pittsfield's point total. The junior placed 17th in the 100 freestyle, touching in 57.25. East Longmeadow's Emma Bedard was 16th in 57.13.
The relay team, featuring Riley Steinman and Emily Bradford with Roccabruna and Devine, placed 19th in 3:57.66.
In the boys D-II meet on Sunday night, Monument Mountain sent a relay team and individual qualifier Sam Cybulski.
Cybulski competed in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, and the senior scored points in both events. Cybulski carded matching 13th-place finished in his races, earning four points in each event.
He swam the 100 free in 50.89 seconds, opening up with a 24.01-second 50 meters. Only eight swimmers touched in under 50 seconds.
In the backstroke, he opened with a 27.70 lap and finished in 57.48. Cybulski was the third Western Mass. swimmer to touch. Belchertown's Luke Giguere won the event in 51.87.
Cybulski also swam backstroke to lead off for the Spartans' 200 Medley Relay team. His 26.82 lap set up Monument for a point-scoring 16th-place finish. Zachariah Annand swam the breaststroke in 30.35, Quinn Dillon did the butterfly in 26.97 and Quinn Redpath anchored the team with a 24.70 freestyle lap. The Spartans finished in 1:48.84.