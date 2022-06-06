LEE — The Lee boys tennis team won in dominant fashion, 5-0, against Frontier in the first round of the MIAA Division IV State Tournament on Monday.
No. 10 Lee received a bye before playing No. 23 Frontier at home. The Wildcats will be on the road on Wednesday when they face No. 7 West Bridgewater in the Sweet 16.
Photos: Lee girls, boys tennis teams win MIAA State Tournament openers
On Monday at Lee High School, the boys and girls tennis teams won their Division IV Round of 32 games by a combined score of 9-1 against Frontier and Greenfield, respectively.
To view a full gallery or purchase photos from the matches, click here.
At first and second singles, Matt Petrescu and Cooper Maloney were nearly untouched, surrendering just three combined games in a pair of straight-set wins.
———
Singles — 1. Petrescu (L) def. Hartner 6-1, 6-1; 2. Maloney (L) def. Keefe 6-1, 6-0; 3. Perrier (L) def. Fuqua 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Doubles: —1. Mihlek and Cooper (L) def. Han and Brown 6-2, 6-2; 2. Kinney and Chen (L) def. Wright and Desmond 6-4, 6-0.
Lee girls 4, Greenfield 1
LEE — The No. 9 Lee girls tennis team earned a big win too, 4-1, against No. 24 Greenfield. Lee will play Wednesday against the winner of Amesbury and Sturgis Charter West.
Again, Rachel Wendling and Caroline Maloney were dominant at first and second singles. The duo of Shae Kelly and Sophie Herman also rolled at second doubles, dropping a single game in straight sets.
———
Singles: 1. Wendling (L) def. Keith (G) 6-4, 6-1; 2. Maloney (L) def. Collins (G) 6-2, 6-2; 3. Covalenco (G) def. Puntin (L) 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Desiata and Martin (L) def. Phillips and Cronin-Townsend (G) 6-2, 6-2; 2. Kelly and Herman (L) def. R. Covalenco and Marin (G) 6-1, 6-0.
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Lenox boys 0
WENHAM — No. 29 Lenox lost to No. 4 Hamilton-Wenham in a Round of 32 game in the MIAA Division IV State Boys Tennis Tournament. No further details were available at press deadline.