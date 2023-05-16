In final MIAA power ratings before the Western Mass. baseball, softball seeds are released, Taconic still No. 1 in D-III baseball

When the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association releases its Friday power rankings, the Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Conference will soon follow with its brackets for the Western Massachusetts tournaments in baseball, softball and team tennis.
The PVIAC will also release its boys volleyball tournament bracket, but that's a sport not contested in Berkshire County.
The quarterfinals and semifinals in the eight-team baseball and softball tournaments and the semifinals in team tennis, will all count toward future MIAA power ratings. The championship games and matches will be held after the MIAA cutoff dates for those sports. For tennis, it is May 25. The cutoff date for baseball and softball is May 29.
Lacrosse's cutoff date for the Western Mass. tournaments will be May 23, so there is a bit of a ways to go with those sports.
Remember that the top 32 teams in each division earn berths, no matter their records. The 32 are determined by power ratings. Any team .500 or better will be seeded after the 32, and that will also be based on power ratings.
Berkshire County teams land in Classes B, C and D in both baseball and softball. Taconic, by virtue of being the No. 1 team in the MIAA Division IV power rankings, would be the top seed in the eight-team Class B tournament. With Tuesday's rankings, the top three teams in Class B are Berkshire County teams. Pittsfield would be second and Monument Mountain third. By the way, the Spartans and Generals will play each other on Wednesday.
Belchertown is currently the No. 4 team in Class B, followed by Wahconah, Southwick, Hampshire Regional and South Hadley.
Based on the MIAA rankings, the top seed in a Class C tournament as of Tuesday would be the No. 5 team in Division V, Smith Vocational. Drury would be the No. 2 seed, followed by Frontier Regional, Lenox, Pathfinder, McCann Tech, Greenfield, and Westfield Tech.
The No. 1 team in Class D is the No. 6 team in Division V, Pioneer Valley. The Panthers are followed by Hopkins Academy, Ware, Mount Everett, Granby, Turners Falls, Smith Academy and Palmer.
PVIAC softball tournaments would have no Berkshire teams as a No. 1 seed, but the Pittsfield girls would be seeded second behind Hampshire Regional in Class B. Easthampton would be third, while Wahconah, despite a 7-10 record, has a strong enough power rating to be in the mix at No. 4. The other four teams in the field would be No. 5 South Hadley, followed by Monument Mountain, Chicopee Comp and Pope Francis.
Your top seed in Class C would be Greenfield, with Mount Greylock second, Franklin Tech third and Taconic fourth. Westfield Tech is fifth, followed by Drury, Frontier Regional and McCann Tech.
The Class D top eight from Western Mass. starts with Turners Falls, Hopkins Academy and Monson. Mount Everett is No. 4 and the top county team, followed by Lee, Mohawk, Lenox and Pioneer.
The stretch drives this week ought to be most interesting.
———
Baseball
Division III — 1. Taconic, 4.6155; 2. Medfield, 4.4026; 3. Ashland, 4.0397; 4. Tantasqua, 3.9129; 5. Oakmont, 3.8434. Also: 14. Pittsfield, 2.5304.
Division IV — 1. English High, 4.3208; 2. Bellingham, 3.3852; 3. Seekonk, 3.3057; 4. Bay Path RVT, 2.6334; 5. Northbridge, 2.0668. Also: 9. Mnument Mountain, 1.6440; 17. Wahconah, 0/2835.
Division V — 1. Bourne, 2.0839; 2. Georgetown, 2.0042; 3. Oxford, 1.6672; 4. Hopedale, 1.2342; 5. Smith Voc, 0.9814. Also: 12. Drury, -0.3260; 18. Lenox, -0.9232; 25. Mount Everett, -1.5540; 26. McCann Tech, -1.5937; 55. Lee, -4.4782; 70. Hoosac Valley, -6.6477.
Softball
Division III — 1. Triton, 6.1476; 2. St. Mary's (Lynn), 5.8260; 3. North Reading, 5.1649; 4. Dighton-Rehoboth, 5.0558; 5. Middleborough, 4.8832. Also: 8. Pittsfield, 4.2888.
Division IV — 1. Joseph Case, 7.0726; 2. Hampshire Regional, 5.3610; 3. Archbishop Williams, 4.5168; 4. Amesbury, 4.4482; 5. Tyngsborough, 4.4452. Also: 15. Wahconah, 2.1485; 26. Monument Mountain, 0.0321.
Division V — 1. Greenfield, 5.3958; 2. Turners Falls, 3.6302; 3. Hopkins Academy, 3.5117; 4. Mount Greylock, 3.4212; 5. Franklin County Tech, 2.8411. Also: 6. Taconic, 2.7542; 11. Drury, 1.5150; 17. Mount Everett, 0.7406; 20. Lee, 0.0867; 23. McCann Tech, -0.1110; 24. Lenox, -02774; 36. Hoosac Valley, -1.9976.
Boys Lacrosse
Division III — 1. Norwell, 10.4787; 2. Pentucket Regional, 9.7175; 3. Newburyport, 8.4429; 4. Falmouth, 7.9980; 5. Medfield, 7.4561. Also: 31. Lenox, -2.0411; 45. Hoosac Valley, -8.4036.
Division IV — 1. Cohasset, 8.5233; 2. Sandwich, 7.1279; 3. Dover-Sherborn, 6.3224; 4. Weston, 5.0349; 5. Ipswich, 4.7940. Also: 10. Wahcnah, 2.9012; 17. South Hadley, -0.3540; 40. Pittsfield, -6.6163; 49. McCann Tech, -10.1640.
Girls Lacrosse
Division III — 1. Newburyport, 15.6661; 2. Medfield, 10.7582; 3. Pentucket Regional, 9.5049; 4. Cohasset, 9.2583; 5. Foxbrough, 8.1455. Also: 27. Lee, -4.2337; 33. Hoosac Valley, -5.4380.
Division IV — 1. Ipswich, 9.5400; 2. Dover-Sherborn, 9.0054; 3. Manchester Essex, 8.7185; 4. Weston, 8.5025; 5. Nantucket, 7.2124. Also: 8. Mount Greylock, 4.4454; 36. Wahconah, -4.6175; 57. Pittsfield, -14.5910.
Boys Tennis
Division IV — 1. Weston, 5.5645; 2. Cohasset, 3.0908; 3. Lynnfield, 1.8202; 4. Hamilton-Wenham, 1.4257; 5. Nantucket, 1.1955. Also: 16. Lee, -0.2085; 18. Lenox, -0.4185; 30. Mount Everett, -1.7876; 37. Mount Greylock, -3.1090; 39. Monument Mountain, -3.1328; 42. Pittsfield, -3.4184.
Girls Tennis
Division IV — 1. Hamilton-Wenham, 3.7921; 2. Mount Greylock, 3.2891; 3. Manchester Essex, 2.6279; 4. Lenox, 2.5204; 5. Lynnfield, 2.2900. Also: 9. Lee, 1.0530; 15. Mount Everett, 0.4560; 26. Pittsfield, -0.3750; 33. Monument Mountain, -0.9756.