The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Tournament Management Committee had the opportunity to grade the fall sports tournament season on Thursday morning.
With basically a pass-fail plan, members of the TMC said that everything went as well, if not better, than they imagined.
"From our perspective, for our school and our area, I thought the state tournament was a wild success," said Jared Shannon, Wahconah athletic director and TMC member. "I met a lot of schools that came to us and a lot of schools that we went to across the state, that were incredibly hospitable and some A.D.s I never met before.
"I thought it was an outstanding experience."
MIAA assistant director Sherry Bryant told the TMC that the fall tournament did what it was supposed to.
"It's one season, so we still have much more to go. Given that we launched this new initiative in the midst of a pandemic and still were able to, kind of for a report card, and look back at our statewide presentation and all that we were hoping to accomplish," MIAA assistant director Sherry Bryant said, "we did manage to hit our mark, I believe, in most of those items."
Bryant said that volleyball attendance was up by some 54 percent over the previous season, while soccer was up by about 30 percent. Football's rise was 11 percent in overall attendance. All of those numbers made the TMC members happy.
"This is our first time through," TMC chairman Jim O' Leary of St. John's Prep said. "The experience was a great experience for the student-athletes in Massachusetts, for our first time through.
"We had a little vision a few years ago and it's coming to fruition. I think the first positive step, and we couldn't have asked for more."
As the TMC put the fall season to bed, the committee members have turned their attention to aspects of the winter tournament season to come.
The committee met Thursday morning, and voted 18-0 in favor of aligning basketball gym capacities for the upcoming state tournament with that of hockey.
According to the MIAA's basketball tournament format, a minimum capacity of 250 fans was required for preliminary-round, and round-of-32 games, with the number rising to 500 for the rounds of 16 and eight.
The hockey format has a capacity of 1,000 for the round of eight, and TMC member Jeff Newhall made the first push to have basketball equal that.
"After looking at the fall tournaments and the interest in the fall tournaments and the attendance numbers in those rounds, we took a look at it," said Newhall, the athletic director and girls basketball coach a St. Mary's of Lynn, and the chair of the basketball committee. "Staying consistent with what hockey is doing and the interest we saw with the new state tournament in the fall, we voted to recommend that the Round of Eight in the basketball format be increased to a minimum of 1,000 spectators."
While the TMC did approve this, the MIAA's Board of Directors will have to finalize the decision.
The request also allows for tournament directors to use discretion when it comes to the use of smaller facilities for smaller schools that may have a low fan attendance figure.
One item the committee has some concern about is the potential lack of venues for the swimming tournaments later this winter. Bryant said that there was the possibility that swimming qualifying times could change if small facilities with smaller numbers of permitted swimmers was used. That way fewer athletes might be qualifying.
"I think it would be important for all of us to head back to our districts and let them know the qualification standards could change. For some kids, literally, they touch that wall in a dual meet, they get told they made a sectional time and they're jumping out of the pool excited," Westborough athletic director and TMC member Johanna DiCarlo said. "I totally understand why we would need to do it, and I'm not saying don't do it. I get the whole thing. Getting ahead of some things, for some coaches and to tell swim programs those qualification standards could change.
"Let's celebrate it now, but just know that the time you just touched might not be good enough in another three weeks."