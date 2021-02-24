One step closer.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Tournament Management Committee has started the ball rolling toward high schools getting an opportunity to have post-season tournaments for the spring sports season.
After rejecting a motion to hold a state tournament for the spring season, the TMC members voted 12-6, with chairman Jim O'Leary of St. John's Prep abstaining as chairman, to approve moving ahead with plans for a spring tournament schedule.
St. Mary's of Lynn athletic director Jeff Newhall made the motion and Wahconah AD Jared Shannon seconded the motion. Both were among the 12 members who voted to approve.
"If I were the czar of all this, I would recommend that we have a sectional tournament offering, and not necessarily worry about a state championship," Shannon said during the TMC's Wednesday remote meeting.
Assuming everything runs according to plan with the spring season completed without hangups, the TMC's vote would enable one final round of Western Massachusetts tournaments. That, of course, is because in the fall, the MIAA is moving to a statewide tournament structure that eliminates the sectional tournaments.
Due to issues from the COVID-19 pandemic, the MIAA's Board of Directors had voted to not have MIAA-sponsored post-season tournaments in the fall, winter and upcoming fall II seasons.
The spring sport athletes — baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis, and track and field — missed out on regular-season and tournament play in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That was one of the major reasons why the topic of tournaments for the coming spring season was brought up.
Burlington athletic director Shaun Hart was perhaps the most vocal of the supporters who was in favor of tournament play.
"In the spring time is more important than it has been all year, because again, you can't give back what had been taken from some of the kids who graduated," Hart said. "But we can certainly say that we understand it, and giving them the best we can in the spring, they certainly deserve it for what they've lost."
Paul Funk is the principal at Dennis-Yarmouth High School on Cape Cod, as well as a member of the TMC, and he also spoke in favor of tournament play.
"I think we need to have a state tournament for the kids," he said. "Whether it's a full state tournament or a sectional state tournament. Everyone's made really good points that we've done a fantastic job within our leagues. Keep in mind that this is a group of kids that lost everything last year. We patched everything together in fall sports, winter sports and now we're going to have football and we're going to have volleyball on the Cape and the Islands. We kind of patched it all together and it went really well. If you were just a baseball player or a softball player or a lacrosse player, you got nothing last year. I'd like to see something that was run, even if it was a sectional thing."
Not everyone on the Tournament Management Committee spoke up in favor of sectional tournaments. Hull High School athletic director Scott Paine said he had polled athletic directors in District 9 and said they were split.
TMC member David Reid, the athletic director at Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School, was speaking for teams in the Colonial Athletic League, and said his teams were all for playing as many regular-season games as possible, forgoing a potential sectional tourney.
"Probably having them would be very difficult," Reid said to the committee. "As it is, just having a regular season is going until the end of June, which is three or four weeks after graduation. In some cases, because we're not having snow days, it's two or three weeks after school gets out. Keeping kids interested in playing in the tournament may be difficult for a lot of schools."
Wahconah's Shannon, who voted for sectional tournaments, said he thought having a tournament at the back end of the spring season calendar might, in fact, help keep student-athletes playing.
"Spring is the hardest season to coach because you're constantly trying to engage kids for a couple of weeks after school is out. That happens every year, so that is not a concern of mine," Shannon said. "I think you're going to find that kids might be more engaged because they've had such limited opportunities around the state."
The first vote was for a state tournament, and that failed by a 14-4 vote. The vote was then to finish with sectional tournaments, and twice as many TMC members voted in favor of that.
There will be a sub-committee formed to work on the nuts and bolts of sectional tournaments. The full committee may meet again in early March in order to finalize the plans.