WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock volleyball got its state tournament run started with a big home win over Sturgis Charter East.
The No. 19 seeds had to travel all the way from Cape Cod to the Berkshires, where they met the 14th-seeded Mounties in a five-set battle.
Mount Greylock survived and advanced, winning 25-18, 23-25, 25-20, 13-25, and 15-6.
Senior hitter Takiera Darrow registered 15 kills, including her 500th career swat. She stands at 501 after the match, and added three aces during it.
Celina Savage went off with 14 kills and eight aces, along with a pair of blocks. Talia Kapiloff reeled of two big service runs amid five aces.
Charlotte Coody had three kills and three aces, and Jackie Branna chipped in four kills. Kylie Sweren added four more aces.
Next up is a sweet 16 matchup at No. 3 Blackstone-Millville next week.