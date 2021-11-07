NANTUCKET — The Spartans represented well on the other side of the state Saturday afternoon, but took the ferry back to the mainland with a four-set loss.
No. 17 Monument had the tough draw of a road game on Nantucket to start the MIAA Division IV state tournament. Coach Kyle Henry's girls gave the 16th-seeded Whalers all they could handle, but couldn't get over the hump.
Nantucket won the match 25-22, 22-25, 25-14 and 26-24. The Whalers advance to take on No. 1 Ipswich.
Lynnfield 3, Wahconah 0
LYNNFIELD — The Wahconah volleyball saw its season come to an end with a 3-0 loss to Lynnfield in the MIAA Division IV state tournament's Round of 32.
Olivia Wehner started the second and third sets with serving runs of 6-0 and 7-0, but Lynnfield's attackers were too much to overcome.
Wehner closed with eight digs and three aces. McKenzie LaBier knocked three kills and two blocks. Bre Robert hit three kills and the Warriors end the season with a record of 16-6.
Hopedale 3, Lenox 0
HOPEDALE — The Millionaires had the tough-luck bracketing that sent them on the road to No. 1 Hopedale on Friday.
No. 33 Lenox was coming off a 3-1 win over No. 32 Bristol County Agricultural in Dighton in the preliminary round of the Division V tournament, but was stopped up hard by the top-seeded Blue Raiders.