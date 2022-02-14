Interscholastic athletics are an integral component of the educational program within our schools. Throughout this school year, the MIAA mask guidelines have been in lockstep with the protocols that take place during the school day.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the leadership of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association had been clear about one thing, when it came to mask wearing and prevention policies, the MIAA would follow the state guidelines.
Friday afternoon, the MIAA announced that its mask mandate will end on Monday, Feb. 28, the same day the state mandate was ending.
"Moving forward, as we navigate the winter statewide tournament, we will adhere to host school and venue-specific restrictions," MIAA executive director Dr. Robert Baldwin wrote in a release. "Member schools will need to communicate with and respect the specific protocols set forth at the local level. Anyone who chooses to wear a mask may continue to do so."
For example, if a community still enforces a mask mandate, the mandate would be in effect for any winter regular-season or postseason contest.
Based on the schedules, the remainder of the regular seasons in Western Massachusetts and across the state will be played with the mask mandates in effect. The inaugural MIAA state basketball tournament will be played, as for now, without a mandate. The first games of the statewide tournament are scheduled for Feb. 28.
It also means that the PVIAC's Western Massachusetts tournament, which will be played in the week leading up to the state tournament bracket release the weekend of Feb. 25-27, will be played with mask requirements.
“With Massachusetts a national leader in vaccinating kids, combined with our robust testing programs, it is time to lift the mask mandate in schools and give students and staff a sense of normalcy after dealing with enormous challenges over the past two years,” Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said in a Wednesday release. “We have all the tools to keep schools safe as we move into dealing with the next phase of managing COVID.”
It is anticipated that outdoor spring sports will, for now, not have mask mandates. The COVID-19 virus and it's variants will be the ultimate determining factor regarding future mask use.
"As we have learned throughout this ordeal, we will continue to monitor facts that we receive to inform future decision-making," Baldwin wrote. "I would like to commend the perseverance and understanding of all stakeholders as you have attempted to adhere to the arduous task of masking guidelines during this winter athletic season."