It has been just over a calendar year since the last sectional championships were held. On Monday, high school teams are one step close to having Spring sectional tournaments.
The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Tournament Management Committee met Monday morning with one major task — to vote yes or no on a proposal for sectional tournaments. The TMC had tasked a subcommittee, chaired by TMC committee chairman and Wahconah athletic director Jared Shannon to come up with a proposal.
After it was unveiled and discussed, the TMC voted 22-0 to approve the plan.
"The idea here and the balancing act around all of this to end with a sectional championship was so that we could maximize as much of the regular season as possible, give as many students the opportunity to participate in a tournament if their district allows them or their league or school allows them to do so," said Shannon, "and still try to provide some sort of high-level tournament experience for schools that are interested or able to do so."
The playoff structure approved Monday morning involves spring sports baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse and boys and girls tennis. Regular spring sport track and field and wrestling — a winter sport moved to the spring for 2021 — were not included because the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has not yet approved any competitions in those sports beyond dual meets.
The proposal will now go to the MIAA's Sports Medicine Committee, the COVID-19 Task Force and the Board of Directors for approval. All are meeting this week, with the Board slated to meet on Friday.
Back in the 1990s, the MIAA went to an all-in tournament format for boys and girls basketball, similar to the Indiana basketball system. This spring, it won't be an all-in tournament, but in outlining the plan, Shannon said that the first item is that sectional tournaments would be open to any team that wished to play.
"The primary reasoning for that was there are parts of the state that real small schools might be forced to play real big schools, and in a typical year, might qualify under the Sullivan Rule," said Shannon, referring to teams qualifying for a tournament if they had won more than 50 percent of games against teams in their division, and not necessarily in their league, "or would schedule more appropriately for the school based on their size. If you have a D-IV baseball team that's supposed to play a lot of D-I schools, and they go 2-12, maybe they're not really that bad. They're just forced to play up all season.
"Having schools have the option to opt in was a strong recommendation by our committee."
Shannon went on to tell the TMC that the recommendations include no minimum number of games to be played, due to different COVID-19 regulations in different communities. The highest seeds would host perhaps until the final. There could be a play-in structure if there are more than 16 teams per division. Seeding in this most unusual year would be based on winning percentage.
Teams would need to opt-in for the tournament by June 2, and the regular season for tournament-bound teams would end on June 15.
"If they didn't enter [the tournament], they could continue playing up until June 30, or thereabouts, with their regular season," Shannon said. "For anybody who wants to opt in, regardless of record, June 2 would be the entry date. That would give us some time to plan what that tournament is going to look like."
Two spectators per player is what the TMC's sub-committee is recommending being able to attend. Tickets would be capped at $10 for adults and $5 for students. Of course, if the EEA — the state agency that is overseeing the COVID responses — changes its guidelines, more fans could possibly get to tournament games.
Some members of the TMC did ask after Shannon's presentation if a state championship might be possible. In fact, there was a petition drive started on Change.org concerning state championships.
Owen Fanning is the captain of the boys volleyball team at Needham High School, and put the petition forward.
He wrote: "Throughout this past school year, the MIAA has worked to maximize the competition opportunities for Massachusetts student-athletes. Yet now, with new COVID-19 cases declining and effective safety protocols for sports already established, they have prematurely decided against the possibility of a State Semi-final and Final, citing other summer activities or sporting events as a barrier for finishing the season. We are totally certain that the overwhelming majority of spring athletes would elect to stay and compete for a State Championship should one of our teams make it that far in the playoffs."
Wellesley athletic director John Brown also asked during the TMC meeting about the possibility of playing two additional games for a state title. Other TMC members said they were following what their members told them.
"The subcommittee, when we went at this thing, it was very clear what we tried to do was maximize the number of league games that everybody could play," Burlington High School athletic director, TMC and sub-committee member Shaun Hart said.
"I agree 100 percent with giving kids as many opportunities as are available. I voted in favor of a statewide tournament at the first vote. I would still be in favor of that," said Dennis-Yarmouth principal Paul Funk. "I want something. So if the best thing that can happen is the sectional tournament, then I'm in favor of that."