Historically, the different regions in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association have used different methods to determine playoff teams. That is changing.
Instead of using a system from MaxPreps that was supposed to go into effect for this current school year, the MIAA's Tournament Management Committee voted to approve a new system that will place teams in their respective tournaments. The new system was determined to be warranted in the aftermath of the MIAA approving statewide tournaments, instead of the previous system involving four sectional champions playing for state titles.
Under the proposal, developed by longtime sportswriter Jim Clark, the formula takes a team's average margin of victory and adds it to the average of their opponents rankings. It would rank the top 32 teams in each division across the state, and those teams would begin the process of playing for a state championship.
"As far as District 9 is concerned, I think there is a very strong appetite for Jim's system," Hull High School athletic director Scott Paine said during Wednesday's meeting. "Going back to what we had thought about transparency and having it be our own and whatnot was important, and people liked it. There is some concern about the score differential. Some of the feedback was that they like the individual sport committees give their opinions on what they thought the score differential should be."
The use of margin of victory is considered in the proposal.
"Margin of Victory can be capped at any number – even varying from sport to sport — or used with no cap at all," the proposal reads. "Or, Margin of Victory can be completely removed from the formula, simply by treating a victory as a “one-point win” (+1) or a loss as a “one-point loss” (-1). And regardless of the value applied to wins and losses, tie game simply is a margin of “zero” (0) for each of the two teams."
Schools from The Berkshires to Cape Cod had questions about MaxPreps and the proprietary information used to make up its ratings system. Several athletic directors and coaches had voiced concern about how MaxPreps would rank the 32 teams in each division for every team sport.
"Even if the number [for the point differential] is low, it does present a set of challenges, competitively," Wahconah athletic director Jared Shannon said. "Are your bench players going to get in if the point differential is 10 in basketball? When a coach is up 11, are they going to want to make sure they win by 10, because if they only win by eight it's going to effect their power ranking? That's been something that's been brought up out here [in the Berkshires], or when a football coach kicks a field goal with three seconds left up 12, because the point differential is 14."
Ultimately, only Rockport's Mary Ryan — an at-large member of the TMC — voted against the proposal.
"We have control over our formula where we didn't before" with the MaxPreps plan, TMC chairman and St. John's Prep athletic director Jim O'Leary said. "It's more fair. It helps large schools and small schools. I think it's the bet one we can have."