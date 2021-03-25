It appears as though if members of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Tournament Management Committee are prepared for state tournaments in June through the start of July.
There are, however, still a number of balls in the air to see if that will truly happen.
The TMC met on Thursday and went over preliminary plans for sectional and state tournaments.
Last week, the MIAA's Board of Directors voted 22-0 to approve a state tournament format. Board members cited the fact that spring sport athletes lost their regular and their postseasons last year as the Covid-19 pandemic began to grip states across the country.
The cutoff date to be in or out of a postseason tournament is still June 2, and the cutoff date for games to count toward tournament seeding remains June 15. Seeding will take place either June 16 or June 17, and seeding will be based on winning percentage.
Teams that choose not to play in the tournament can continue to play regular-season games after June 15. Teams in small tourney fields could also play additional games before their tournaments start, but those games would not count in seeding. Under the preliminary calendar, the state finals would be held no later than July 3, which is the Saturday of a week that begins on June 27.
"We all know there's rain, there are conflicts," TMC chairman Jim O'Leary of St. John's Prep said to open the meeting. "The basics here are we tried to put together a timeline similar to what we had before, where there's at least a day in between or two days in between. It's very, very tight, but on paper it works. We don't know how many people are going to be in the tournament. I think 225 [schools] indicated they would be in the sectional tournament, but it doesn't mean they'll enter this tournament if there are going to be state semifinals and finals."
Wahconah athletic director, and TMC member, Jared Shannon said that after conferring with other athletic directors in the West region, the appetite does not appear to be there to stretch the playoffs into the first few days of July.
"I can tell you, at least in the 60-something Western schools, nobody wants to play after June 30," Shannon said.
According to a potential schedule, the sectional part of the tournament could begin June 18 and/or 19, with play-in games. Sectional championship finals would be, according to the sample schedule, June 29.
"I think we need to end June 30th," Shannon said. "Since we're not using power seedings, we're using records, if there's some work done on the 14th and Tuesday the 15th, we can play prelim games on the 16th and 17th. You're going to know in advance who's going to be in the tournament because nobody is going to be qualifying on those days, they're going to be qualified two weeks in advance.
"If we were to plan it for the 30th as the state championship game, then you're only impacting two teams if there's rain and play on July 1."
Burlington athletic director Shaun Hart, who was vocal about having spring postseason play go to the state championship level, said the possible schedule is one that the Board of Directors asked them to go by.
"My immediate reaction is that the finals have to be played on the third, no matter what," Hart said. "That's what [the Board of Directors] asked for and that's what they wanted, and that's what they're getting."
The Burlington A.D. went on to say that now, it's up to the TMC to make schedules that take athletes into consideration rather than schools.
"Now at this point, I care more about the athletes playing in the tournament, where I'm not willing to play back-to-back so somebody else can be comfortable getting done on the 28th of June," he said, emphatically. "That's not what people are thinking about. If kids are important and getting them to play in a state championship was ultimately the most important thing we could do, then it's our job in building the tournament to do it in a safe manner that provides a good experience for the kids."