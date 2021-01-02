MIKE WALSH

I haven’t hugged my mom in almost a year.
I’ve seen my 18-month-old nephew twice since Christmas 2019.
And when my own kid is born in about a month, I’m not 100-percent sure I’ll be allowed to be there, or when she or he will get to meet the rest of their family.
But, as Jorja Flaherty told me over a Zoom call from her garage in early May, “everybody has a hard.”
If there’s one thing 2020 has taught us, it’s just how susceptible and vulnerable we all are.
But, the thing is, the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us much more than one thing. It also taught us how resilient our bodies are. How creative our minds are. How tough and full of life we are.
It taught us how, even though we must remain distanced, we can still lean on each other to get by.
My year with The Eagle was a jumble. From covering the MIAA state alpine meet in February and the boys basketball beat up until the coronavirus wiped out Taconic’s state final game in March, through a transition to the news side and treading water covering the virtual cops and courts beat for the summer. As the calendar turned to September, though, I switched back and took over the sports editor role. That’s where I sit today, still trying to make sense out of running a sports department with little-to-no local sports to cover.
Throughout all this upheaval, though, I’ve still held fast to the goal of finding and telling important and interesting stories.
With everyone’s life turned upside down in 2020, there were plenty of those to go around. Because, as defenseless as we can feel against this virus, our minds and bodies are still remarkable machines. This year, I saw — and took part in — a great testing of those mechanisms, as many of us pushed our bodies, minds and souls to the limit.
I feel that is what Jorja believed in, as she took a terminal diagnosis amidst a pandemic and chose to participate in as much of life as her mind and legs would allow. What started as a small story about a couple friends preparing for a women’s 5K, became an odyssey of resiliency and gratitude. Every inch of that feature from late May is dripping with inspiration.
Jorja passed away on Nov. 1. In her own obituary, she wrote: “I also leave all of you. My friends and my community. You all had been my strength for years and I couldn’t have done it without your love, prayers and support for so long.”
The reality is, Jorja was our strength, and I don’t know if myself or many others could have gotten through 2020 without her.
During a year plagued with sickness, political strife and social upheaval, it was hard to find inspiration. But the best among us still brought it.
A quote from Shiobbean Lemme stands out from — oh, dear God — March 28, “Every time there is a global pandemic, we will host a virtual race. That’s the criteria.”
Lemme and Berkshire Running Center had to pivot early and often in 2020, and they weren’t alone. This year may go down in history as the Year of the Virtual Race.
The Steel Rail Half Marathon, Pedal and Plod, Independence Day 5K, Wild Thing 10K, Josh Billings RunAground, you name it and it went virtual.
Though we, as a sports department, had almost no live sports to cover, athletic achievements weren’t canceled.
The Lemmes and BRC held multiple virtual race series. Carrie Holland and the folks at Mill Town Capital got in on the action with a Berkshire Virtual Race Challenge and Virtual Olympics. Per Patty Spector, the virtual Josh had participants from Tokyo to Colorado to the Berkshires, and raised over $20,000 for local charities.
Personally, I rode my paddleboard for 1,776 strokes on Cheshire Reservoir on the Fourth of July, ran a beer mile on roads in the form of the letters “IPA” with Strava, had my body at its breaking point during a virtual Josh and the Kennedy Park trail running challenge, and battled with the brutal reality check of my white privilege on a four-mile run the week Ahmaud Arbery should have been celebrating his 26th birthday.
Along the way, there were stories to tell.
Keelin Hodgkins DiMario ran the virtual NYC half marathon around downtown Lenox, raising money for pancreatic cancer, and crossed a toilet paper finish line. She returned later in 2020 and did a full marathon on those same hometown roads.
A southern Vermont native and former Williams College athlete, Alyssa Clark was in Italy where her husband was stationed with the U.S. Navy during the brunt of COVID-19. She started running a treadmill marathon a day. By the time she returned stateside and outside, she was attacking a world record for consecutive marathons. She hit 75 straight when we spoke in June, and had inspired countless others to get up and get active.
The same could be said for Liz Anjos, or Mercury to those on the Appalachian Trail. I met Mercury for a seven-mile hike from Dalton to Cheshire, while she was on a journey to set the Fastest Known Time for a northbound through-hike on the AT. Through weekly updates from her support crew of one — Jupiter — nuggets of inspiration were doled out in tales of her trials and tribulations on the trail.
As for the regular beat of local sports coverage, inspiring stories were tougher to come by, but by no means non-existent.
I learned through interviews with cross-country runners who did participate in an abbreviated fall season, just how important getting outside around friends was to their mental health. With everything the pandemic stole from the youth this past year, words like these from Mount Greylock’s Jackie Wells really hit home.
“We all came into the season just really grateful. We’ve used that in many ways to stay grounded. To have this team each day, each week, it’s kind of one of the ways I’m feeling some normalcy.”
Then there was Mike Taylor, whose grit and determination pulled together a hockey team and schedule on the fly and out of whole cloth. There are those basketball coaches like Heaphy, who had to break the news of no state championship game to his players over the phone, before calling them back to cut down the nets. “They’re champions. It wasn’t anything they did. They played and won all the games they put in front of them,” Heaphy said back in April.
So here we are, 2021. I just wrapped up a virtual New Year’s Eve 5K in downtown Pittsfield, fully masked and bundled up. We faced every obstacle 2020 put in front of us. We may not have won all the games, or been allowed to play them at all, but we’re champions all the same.
Good luck this year, everybody. I’ll see you out there.