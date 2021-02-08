It's a bizarre thing to think about.
The 43-year-old guy who just won his seventh Super Bowl Sunday night has been a part of my life for so long I can't quite remember the first time I heard his name.
I remember playing in a 12-year-old's basketball tournament at the middle school where I grew up, and all the coaches and parents swarming a 12-inch console TV by the snack shack when Drew Bledsoe subbed in to help beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. But even that is a bit hazy.
I'm 32 years old now, and just watched Tom Brady raise the Lombardi Trophy while sitting on my couch in a house I have a mortgage on, next to my wife of almost three years, who is due any day now with our first kid. Yet, when I think back to the turn of the century, when the Patriots "Jambalaya" bumper sticker was just beginning to fade on my dad's Chevy Astro van, I can't pin-point the first time I heard the name.
That's how long Brady has been winning in the NFL, a league where the average career-span of a quarterback is three years. When Brady won his first Super Bowl, The Weeknd was a 10-year-old kid in Canada. The cost of a 30-second commercial during the big game was $1.9 million. Cheetos dropped around $5.5 million to have Ashton Kutcher sing Shaggy's "It wasn't Me" to Mila Kunis. Speaking of which, "That 70s Show" was in the middle of it's fourth season when Brady and the Pats stunned the world and beat The Greatest Show on Turf. Kunis was 17, and Shaggy's "Hot Shot" album had hit shelves — yeah, CD shelves were a thing, too! — just a year before. And yes, "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel" were bangers on those travel team bus rides.
Ridiculous.
Last summer, when news broke that Brady was really leaving New England after 20 years, it didn't gut me like I thought it might. I remember doing a podcast with Jake Mendel and trying to put into words how I felt. At the time, I just chalked it mostly up to maturity — I wasn't a kid in a Brady jersey anymore, I was grownup, with grownup problems and a 401K — and that as a guy, Brady just wasn't super relatable or even outwardly likable. The strange diet, the supermodel wife, ugh... the waterslide in Mexico.
And maybe that's also why watching Brady this season, and more so this run to a seventh title didn't hurt. Pittsburgh-native Howard Herman has been asking me, somewhat incredulously over the past few weeks, why Patriots fans still like Brady. How we can convince ourselves to root for him after he abandoned New England for the cushy weather, jovial coach and amiable media of Florida?
The answer is that cognitive dissonance just doesn't work like that. Each situation is different and there's no person or situation as unique as that of Brady and New England. It ate at me watching Paul Pierce get shipped around the NBA as his career faded. I'll forever despise Roger Clemens. Johnny Damon is a traitor, and I'm still tickled by how Jacoby Ellsbury panned out, but it's not like Brady is QBing in the Meadowlands. Ray Allen was always a mercenary, but I was happy for Ray Bourque in Colorado and I'm ecstatic that Rob Gronkowski got to be healthy for a Super Bowl and dominate the Travis Kelce comparison.
There's nobody with more emotional credit in the Boston bank than Brady, though. He's been the topic of maybe 25 percent of conversations with my father over the last 20 years. My extended family essentially built out annual get-togethers to coincide with playoff games. The rule was, if you're going to talk about anything not relating to Tom Brady or the game, do so outside of the television room. Not even Grammy Walsh was exempt, though her consistent attempts were impressive.
There's sinking into the couch with my grandfather, who since passed, to watch Donovan McNabb lose his lunch and grip each other every time T.O. looked open. All the while with Gramps asking what the score was. Which may have been the catalyst for my uncles and dad continuously one-upping each other to get a bigger TV for Brady's next Super Bowl. Of course, there was also the pause-rewind-pause-rewind of Janet Jackson when I was 15, though not until after I watched my dad be unable to watch yet another Adam Vinatieri kick.
My Uncle John left early to take my grandparents home when the Pats were getting blown out by Atlanta in 2017. We still haven't let him hear the end of that. And I'm still pretty sure I cracked a rib when my cousin and I violently chest-bump hugged after Malcolm Butler came down with Russell Wilson's goal line pass.
All those memories, even the bad ones — like being a homesick freshman in college in New York when everyone and their brother suddenly became Giants fans and the perfect season was ruined — are ingrained in me.
Any New England fan should be able to tell you where they were for the Tuck Rule (Snow Bowl, actually), "Fourth-and-two," or when Ty Law picked off Peyton Manning three times. These are memories I have of spending time with people I love, almost all because a flabby sixth-round pick figured out the secret to immortality.
So, 20 years from now — when I have to imagine Brady will have retired — will I tell my kid about sitting on my couch in the midst of a pandemic watching Tom Brady win the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
Probably not, but I may tell them about how their pregnant mom picked the correct Gatorade dump color, and how I burned my finger cooking pretzels in the oven, trying to get back to see Brady connect with Gronk up the seam one more time.
The last time I saw that, I was in my parents' condo in Lowell, eating my mom's sausage bread and exclaiming how none of this ever seemed to get old.
I remember sipping Bailey's on the rocks with my 90-year-old great aunt Mary, happy it would likely be one of our last memories together.
We were toasting Tom Brady, winning the Super Bowl.