And I guess it’s just the mountain in you;
That brings out the shredder in me.
It feels like the first time.
And you never forget your first tracks of the season.
Thanks to the devilish Zuckerberg creation that is Facebook memories notification, I was itching to get in some opening-day action in November. However, a fickle Mother Nature saw fit to tease us on Halloween, only to flip on the broiler for a warm run up to Thanksgiving.
Thankfully, Tyler Fairbank’s crew at Jiminy Peak laugh in the face of Rankin/Bass’ Heat Miser. There were three New England mountains open for turns last weekend, and Jiminy — along with Killington and Wachusett — was one of them.
On the morning of Nov. 17, I caught sight of a Facebook post from Jiminy, stating “Here we go! Team Snowmageddon officially begins Snowmaking tonight! Opening day may be closer than you think...”
Not five days later, I was stretched out in the trunk of my hatchback, booting up to try and grab a first chair up Berkshire Express to the summit.
“We put a ton of effort into snowmaking here at the mountain,” Fairbank told me over the phone earlier this week. “It’s been, more than technology, more than strategy, it’s kind of a philosophy and attitude. That is, we get ready for snowmaking early, we hit it hard and we’ve built a system that really is intended to get us open very quickly. There’s a lot that goes into it.”
Jiminy opened last Saturday with eight trails which, most-impressively, featured three routes down from the summit: All of West Way to Grand Slam, and off-shoots through North Glade and Lower Glad to Upper Slingshot, and 360 to 180 down the gut of the lift line. The coverage had some real heft to it as well, this wasn’t scraping on rocks and roots, and it held up decently well through the chop of Saturday into a bumpy, chillier Sunday shred.
Fairbanks credited the Snowmageddon team — which employs staff year-round tending to the reservoirs, pipes and guns — and it’s Phil Jackson-like sustainability VP Jim Van Dyke, who owns more than four decades of experience showering the slopes with East Coast powder. He also said he’d be remiss to not mention his dad, Brian, longtime chairman of The Fairbank Group.
“He loves snowmaking, and nobody knows it better than him,” Tyler Fairbank said. “He’s a salty old dog when it comes to snowmaking, and he’s involved for sure.”
I showed up with the intention of squeezing out a few runs to get my paddleboard-heavy legs under me. I was going to bail out at the first sign of boredom with limited trails, crowds in the lift line or folks shunning COVID-19 guidelines, but four runs in that just wasn’t the case. On one or two of my trips up the summit sixer, I had to queue up in a line and inch my way forward, unsure of who would want to ride up with a single, and who would Statler and Waldorf me from behind as I took a full bench to stretch out myself. Again, none of that happened.
As I told Tyler this week, it just seemed to work itself out.
“It’s not as though COVID is at ski resorts only,” he responded. “It’s in every aspect of our lives. It’s just doing the same things here that you would be elsewhere
“We, like every mountain, put a lot of thought into COVID and COVID management, making sure our staff and our guests are as safe as possible. You try to do everything you can to create a safer environment for people to be in. We focus on the basics: distancing, face coverings, good hygiene and the promotion of all of this with our staff, and educating our guests.”
And so it flowed. I rode up with one other skier, each on one end of the chair. I rode up solo, kicking back and enjoying the view. I rode up with a pair of ski patrollers, myself far right and them far left and center. Nobody cut or complained about cutting, all of us at Jiminy Peak’s opening weekend were just thankful for some sort of normalcy, a setting where we’re accustomed to not knowing what our fellow sky or urchin looks like from the nose-down. We’re there to shake out the summer dust and inhale some amplitude on the slopes. Keep hygiene and safety in mind, but forget about the world’s troubles in 60-to-80-second increments when our only thought is toe-side or heel-side.
Looking ahead, Jiminy is back open this holiday weekend, with what was promised to be even more terrain. On Sunday, it looked like much of Lower Exhibition was covered under a deep base, and Fairbank shared some optimism for what’s to come.
“Getting open before Thanksgiving is always good. It helps get the wrinkles ironed out in operations,” he said. “It’s been a warm November. Hasn’t been the best for skiing, but not the end of the world. We were able to get some terrain open, do it well, and get off and running.
“The good news is, December is looking like it’s going to be cold.”
Here’s to that, and stay stoked.