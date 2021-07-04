DALTON — Nothing about the past 16 months has been easy.
So, in the spirit of that fight, it was about 9:30 p.m. Saturday night — after two hot dogs, an ice cream and a couple Lagunitas at the hot tub — that I opted to throw my laptop in the car and drive from southern Maine home to Pittsfield in a downpour so I could take part in Berkshire Running Center’s Firecracker 5K on Independence Day in the Berkshires.
July 4th was going to be a work day regardless, with Taconic Baseball in the state finals Monday afternoon and both the Pittsfield Suns and North Adams SteepleCats home Sunday night, but after a year and a half of virtual road races and Strava interaction, I was ready to wait my turn for a porta-potty off the starting line of an actual race.
200 folks of all ages lined up in the bus lane at Nessacus Middle School for an 8 a.m. start on Sunday, with many decked out in their red, white and blues. After COVID-19 restrictions forced the city of Pittsfield to cancel its annual parade for the second straight summer, the massive Independence Day 5K that follows that same route — which averaged 993 finishers from 2017 to ‘19 — was wiped out along with it.
But, thankfully for the Berkshire running community, the town of Dalton stepped up and talked the talk. Chief of Police Deanna Strout, whose officers dotted the course directing traffic and keeping the runners safe, also walked the walk. Or, I suppose ran the run, as it were. Strout and her daughter were among the finishers on Sunday.
Also among the finishers were individual victors Alex White and Jackie Varney. White, a Wahconah graduate who made more noise in the bowling alley than on the cross-country courses, showed up and showed out with a 16-minute, 52.04-second race. The 19-year-old grabbed a slim lead on Nick Curelop over the first 1.5 mile stretch and then pulled away on the trek back to Nessacus for a 31-second win. Curelop was second in 17:23, with Ian Stowe third, 16-year-old Hoosac Valley star Justin Levesque fourth and Brian Mengean fifth.
Varney was the top female finisher, clocking in at 19:46.20, good for 14th overall. It was a return to the top of an Independence Day podium for Varney, who won the female title in 2018 in Pittsfield, and was runner-up in 2019.
We left from the middle school parking lot and tore up Route 8, crossing onto Orchard to pass by the surprised Wahconah Country Club golfers awaiting July 4th tee times on the putting green. The course made a hard right onto North Street and spun back upon itself at the Cleveland Road jughandle.
It was a totally jarring experience being back out on a course with other runners. Everything from the safety pins for race bibs to cheering spectators was a shock to the system. Asked before the race what kind of time I was shooting for, I honestly didn’t know. Since March 2020, the only things that have gone at race pace are my Twitter-scrolling thumbs and the worry-cortex part of the brain. (My biologist wife is at the beach, but I’m pretty sure that’s the scientific term.)
America had a tough 2020, and in 2021 it appears we’re still not out of the woods. It’s been way too difficult to pry oneself from the doom-and-gloom political, social and environmental news cycle that seems to plague my cellphone daily. Even to peek up at Joey Chesnut wolfing 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes just now was tough. In fact, if Dalton did anything by stepping up to host this race, it kept me from trying some sort of hot dog mile to get my mind off things.
Standing off to the side after finishing in a tidy 22:39, I was able to slide my phone back into its flipbelt while I stretched out and watched a bunch of groups of people, all smiling and giving each other race reports. Somebody told me they were trying to catch me before the turn back into Nessacus, and I fist-bumped the woman who out-strode me during the last stretch of Route 8. It was all, remarkably normal.
The age range was spectacular, even just inside the top 10. Levesque and fellow high schoolers Jack Archey (seventh) and Peyton Webb (10th) jockeyed with 43-year-old Joel Pekosz (sixth) and 48-year-old Derek Grout (ninth). There was 65-year-olds Robin Avery (26:04) and Leanne Curran (27:29) both pacing in under nine minutes per mile, and 7-year-old Ruthie Scherben and 9-year-old Jocelyn Herrman crossing the finish line hand-in-hand with their parents.
It was a grand ole’ American hodgepodge. “What a country,” as my grandfather used to say.
We missed out on a lot of traditions during the pandemic, it was nice to get one back.