WESTFIELD — The unexpected can be more fun than the expected. Just ask the members of the Hoosac Valley softball team.
“At the beginning of the season, I was not expecting to be here,” said Hoosac senior pitcher Rylynn Witek. “To be here is the best feeling, and I’m glad to do it this year.”
Witek, the Class D championship game’s most valuable player scattered seven hits and struck out 14 as the second-seeded Hurricanes knocked off perennial powerhouse Turners Falls 5-4 in the first game of a Western Massachusetts championship doubleheader at Westfield State University.
The Thunder had come to Westfield having won the last seven Western Massachusetts Division III championships. The last team to beat Turners Falls in a Western Mass. championship game was Mount Everett in 2013.
“I was nervous probably at 7 o’clock in the morning actually, but that comes with the territory,” said Hoosac coach Mike Ameen, who won his first Western Mass. title at the helm of the Hurricanes. “I’m so proud of them. Twenty-five years, maybe, since Hoosac won a championship. I’ve been coaching here 15 years, and I’ve been in the finals. We got beat by these guys 7-0, six years ago.
“I don’t really have words.”
Hoosac is the No. 6 team in the Division V power rankings and Turners is No. 2. Both teams will await Wednesday’s announcement of the MIAA bracket for the division. While the teams will get their assignments on Wednesday, they will become official on Thursday.
Ameen spread praise around when he met with reporters on the field after the game. He cited the fact that Hoosac third baseman Izzy Tart, who delivered what proved to be the game-winning RBI, is an eighth grader. Shortstop Gracelyn Wright is an eighth grader, as is second baseman Ella Bissaillon and center fielder Nora Kondel. Right fielder Mikayla Witto is a ninth grader.
“We all started getting close because of softball,” Wright said. “Once we all started becoming close, we all started to get together as a team. Then we started picking it up and getting these wins.
“Since then, we’ve become a family.”
And as young as the Hurricanes are, they have needed some veteran leadership, and they got it on Tuesday from Witek.
While she gave up two runs with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, she retired the side and struck out Olivia Stafford swinging to end the game.
“I know before the game starts that we’re in the game,” Ameen said of his pitcher. “She’s the equalizer. She’s the one that shuts people down. I haven’t seen Turners play since 2016, since I don’t scout teams. I knew in my mind, an excellent coach and a winning program, and let’s see what she does.
“She set the tone in the first couple of innings.”
Witek gave up a leadoff single to Turners Falls’ Emily Young but set the next three batters down in order.
That helped the Hurricanes secure a 2-0 lead, as they got a pair of runs without the benefit of a hit. Bissaillon walked on a 3-2 pitch and went to second when left fielder Mia Marigliano was charged with an error when she couldn’t handle a fly ball by Wright. Tart forced Bissaillon at second, but two of six wild pitches by Turners Falls starter Madison Limathanien allowed Wright and Tart to score.
The Hurricanes actually didn’t get their first hit until Tart’s double to right center in the third. The Hurricanes got a run on a walk to Bissaillon, who went to second on a wild pitch and came home on Wright’s sacrifice bunt, beating the throw home.
“We had to start early. Our young team against a veteran team, we had to start early,” Ameen said. “You can’t let them get ahead. It wouldn’t have worked. We had to take the initiative. We got lucky. We got a couple of [wild pitches]. We got people on base too. You have to get people on base in order to score.”
Witek gave up single runs in the fourth and the sixth innings but kept the Thunder from booming most of the afternoon. She struck out the side in the second, fourth and sixth innings. Witek gave up an unearned run to make it 4-2 in the sixth, striking out Jannel Massey with the bases loaded to end the threat and the inning.
“Honestly, all of my pitches were working for me today, I was throwing very well,” Witek said. “I have to say, the best thing we had today was that our younger girls were stepping up at the plate. They stole bases. They put the ball in play. They did great. We couldn’t have done it without them.”
The Thunder swung and missed at a lot of Witek’s rise pitches.
“I try to use all my pitches in combination, get them off their feet. I work inside, outside,” she said. “It was a great pitch today.”
Hoosac nursed the 5-2 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, and the final frame started off promisingly for the Hurricanes when Witek got Jenna Petrowicz looking at strike three. Leadoff batter Young worked a nine-pitch walk and came around to score on Limatanien’s double to left. An attempted pickoff led to a pair of errors, one by Witek and one by Bissaillon on a throw to third, allowing Limatanien to score and make it 5-4.
Morgan Dobins singled, and courtesy runner Addison Talbot went to second. Witek got Paige Sulda on a fly ball to Kondel in center and got Stafford on strikes for the fourth time in the game to end the contest.
Witek said that to win the championship was sweet, and made all the sweeter by the trip the Hurricanes took to get here.
“At the beginning of the year, we had girls who couldn’t even catch or throw. We had balls go off the wall,” said Witek. “For us to be here right now, is surreal more than ever. I’m super proud of them, and how far they’ve come.
“I’m so glad they get to experience something like this. It’s really great.”