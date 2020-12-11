It might have been a month later than anticipated, but the University of Massachusetts opened its men's basketball season in a big way.
Tre Mitchell had a double-double with 31 points and 11 rebounds, and was one of four UMass players to score in double figures, as the Minutemen rolled to a 94-79 victory over Northeastern, Friday afternoon inside a nearly vacant Mullins Center. It's the first of a home-and-home series with the Huskies, as the teams will play Sunday at noon in Northeastern's Cabot Gym.
Mitchell went 13 for 18 from the floor and was 2 for 2 from 3-point range. If there was a "down" side to his game, the sophomore center was 3 for 6 from the foul line.
"Honestly, it's just preparation," Mitchell said, when asked on a postgame Zoom call about looking in mid-season form in the opener.
"We put in a lot of work over this offseason, and I'm ready to go," he said. "Obviously, at the beginning I was a little rusty, honestly. There are no excuses. I had to be prepared and ready to go."
The building that seats nearly 9,000 fans was empty except for both teams and the stat crews. Which made for an odd-looking game, and energy had to be brought from the locker room.
"Not seeing the fans was different," freshman guard Javohn Garcia said. "We have to bring our own energy, because there's nobody there to support us or scream for us."
The Minutemen have now won 12 straight home openers, dating back to 2009, when they lost their home opener to Cornell.
UMass took the lead midway through the first half and never relinquished it. It was a 12-0 run that turned a 19-17 deficit into a 29-19 lead for coach Matt McCall's team. T.J. Weeks, who is back after mid-season surgery, started the run with a three-point play and then drained a 3-point shot. Weeks was one of four Minutemen to score in double figures. He had 11, but on 3-for-11 shooting from the floor and 1-for-5 shooting from outside the arc. Carl Pierre had 14 points, shooting 5 for 15 from the floor and 2 for 7 from the line.
8 UMass players have played double-figure minutes. Tre Mitchell and Javohn Garcia are in the low 30s. Only ones to get that high.— Howard Herman (@howardherman) December 11, 2020
Northeastern's Tyson Walker had 29 points, four assists and five steals, to lead Bill Coen's Huskies. Jahmyl Telfort came off the bench to score 13 points, while Jason Strong had 11.
"I was very pleased with our guys' efforts today. The fact that it's been so long since we've been on the floor — 273 or 274 days. I thought we had great energy and really played pretty hard and with good effort," McCall said.
Neither team could get much separation in the early going. UMass led 4-2 on a hoop by Mitchell, as he got inside against Northeastern center Greg Eboigbodin. The Huskies answered right back with the first of back-to-back hoops by Strong, to make it 6-4. Mitchell scored eight of his team's first 11 points, making it 11-10 with 13:43 left.
The game see-sawed, and when Notre Dame transfer Chris Doherty caught a pass from Shaquille Walters and scored on a drive down the lane, Northeastern led 19-17.
Weeks got his three-point play on the next possession and, after snaring a defensive rebound, caught a pass from Mitchell for a deep three on the left wing. Those six points made it 23-19.
Garcia to the line after making a drive to the basket. UMass on a 11-2 run. Minutemen lead Northeastern 26-19.— Howard Herman (@howardherman) December 11, 2020
Two newcomers scored the next seven points. Garcia had five and Noah Fernandes had two free throws, making it 29-19.
Northeastern did fight back, cutting the lead to 31-28 with 4:58 left. UMass responded by outscoring Northeastern 12-3 and holding the visitors to one basket in the final 4 1/2 minutes to take a 47-36 halftime lead. Northeastern never caught up.
"Since August, we've put a lot of emphasis on a lot of different areas. Five on 0 on offense. Executing our offense has been a big point of emphasis. Pushing the ball up the floor and getting into our offense faster," McCall said. "If you've watched our teams in the past, it's taken us a while to get into our initial set. We spent a lot of time on that."
With a home-and-home, both McCall and Coen now have video to dissect, in order to figure out how to flip the script when the teams meet in Boston on Sunday.
For UMass, the key will be to slow down Walker. The sophomore was 7 of 9 from the floor and was 13 for 14 from the foul line. It's a far cry from what Walker did as a freshman in the Mullins Center last November. He scored two points on 1-for-8 shooting.
I don't envy any coach in the CAA who has to try and stop Tyson Walker. He's a natural scorer. Has 27, 7-8 FG, 11-12 FT— Howard Herman (@howardherman) December 11, 2020
"I loved watching Tyson in high school. He was a terrific player in prep school and in AAU. We knew going into the game with [Jordan] Roland having graduated and moved on, Tyson was going to be able to have the freedom Roland had," McCall said, "just because that's how good Tyson is. We have to do a much better job on him. We have to find ways to get the ball out of his hands. We have to do a much better job on our press, with him not splitting traps. We have to do a better job in our halfcourt defense. He got to the foul line a bunch. We have to be much more disciplined on him."