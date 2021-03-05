There isn't a lot to say when your basketball season comes to an end much earlier than you had hoped.
"Obviously, it didn't end the way I wanted," UMass center Tre Mitchell said. "It's win or go home."
Going home is what the Minutemen had to do Friday, after the No. 5 seed lost to No. 4 Saint Louis 86-72 in a Friday afternoon quarterfinal. It was the second time this week that the Minutemen had lost to the Billikens, the first coming in the regular-season finale.
"It's disappointing that we don't get to advance, but give Saint Louis credit," UMass coach Matt McCall said. "They were a Top 25 team at one point this year for a reason.
"I don't see how they're not an NCAA Tournament team."
Mitchell finished up with a game-high 30 points and team-best six rebounds. It was the fourth 30-point game of Mitchell's career and his first since the opening-day win against Northeastern. As it turns out, it wasn't nearly enough.
That's because three Saint Louis players scored in double figures. Javonte Perkins led the Billikens (14-5) with 25 points, but it was 17 by sophomore point guard Yuri Collins that was really the difference.
The 17 points were a career high for Collins, who tied a career high with two made 3-point baskets, set a career record with five attempts and his 11 shot attempts were a career high. He was 5 for 11 from the floor, 2 for 5 from 3-point range, had five rebounds and a game-high five assists.
No shot was bigger than one Collins made with under nine minutes remaining in the game.
In a game where UMass (8-7) never led and trailed 46-33 at halftime, the Minutemen did not lose contact with Saint Louis. And when Cairo McCrory, Mitchell and Carl Pierre hit back-to-back-to-back 3-point shots, UMass had closed to 67-59, with 8:39 to play. One more basket by the Minutemen and the game would have been on.
Instead, Mitchell missed a 3-point shot, Jordan Goodwin pulled down one of his game-high 14 rebounds, and got the ball to Hasahn French. Instead of shooting, the Saint Louis big man found Collins, who drained the trey. It started a 7-0 run for the Billikens that forced the Minutemen to start chasing points.
"He hits a three to basically start the game. I don't know how many he's taken all year, but it's not very many," McCall said. "We were playing the percentages. It worked in our favor yesterday and did not work in our favor today."
What also did not work in UMass' favor was one of the most lopsided rebounding margins in McCall's tenure in Amherst.
The Minutemen were outrebounded 45-22 in the game, which was a 180-degree turn from the second-round win over Saint Joseph's, where the Minutemen had 47 rebounds. UMass had only four second-chance points in the game, as the Minutemen were outrebounded 15-3 on the offensive glass. It was only the second time this year that UMass had fewer than 25 rebounds in a game. That happened on Monday when Saint Louis out-rebounded UMass 36-23.
"The rebound difference, 45-22. Granted, they have a lot of big bodies and they have five dudes going to the glass on every possession, but we were watching the ball go through the air," Mitchell said. "It's as simple as that. We were just watching."
In his post-game Zoom conference, Saint Louis coach Travis Ford called it a point of emphasis with his team, and quickly added how pleased he was by the effort.
"It's kind of what we do. I felt a lot this year, we'd gotten away from it. We hadn't rebounded the ball the way we wanted to for a lot of the year. The last couple of games, we've gotten back to it," he said. "We've been playing a little bigger lineup here lately, which has allowed us a few more opportunities to score closer to the rim. The more shots you get closer to the rim, the easier they are to offensive rebound."
Late arrivals to the Robins Center or to their TVs might have thought this game would be over early. The Billikens held UMass to three points before the first TV time out, when it was 13-3. Saint Louis led by as many as 15 in the first half and 46-33 at the break.
The Minutemen had a chance to make it a real game early in the second half. Mitchell hit a top-of-the-key, 3-pointer with 18:10 left, cutting the Saint Louis lead to 51-40. The UMass defense came up with three consecutive stops to keep McCall's team afloat.
UMass had a chance to make it a two-possession game, but Carl Pierre and McCrory each missed two free throws.
"I just thought Saint Louis was, they woke up today like we woke up yesterday," McCall said. "They had that edge and that focus from the jump. We were almost a little shell-shocked through the first 10 minutes. We changed defenses, woke up a little bit, had some effort plays and really played a toe-to-to game out of the first 12-13 minutes."
With one last quarterfinal game to play, the A-10 semifinal round is going according to the chalk.
In the day's first game, top-seeded St. Bonaventure beat No. 8 Duquesne 75-59. In the game following UMass-Saint Louis, second-seeded VCU knocked off seventh-seeded Dayton 73-68. The final quarterfinal involved No. 3 Davidson and No. 6 George Mason.
The semifinals are Saturday at 6 and 9 p.m., on CBSSN. The championship game will be a week from Sunday in Dayton at 1 p.m., on CBS.
UMASS (8-7)
DeGray 2-5 2-2 6, T.Mitchell 10-16 8-8 30, Fernandes 1-9 1-2 4, Garcia 4-9 3-3 11, Pierre 2-6 2-4 8, McCrory 4-5 0-2 9, Weeks 1-5 0-0 2, K.Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Walker 0-0 2-2 2, Dominguez 0-0 0-0 0, Gasperini 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 18-23 72.
SAINT LOUIS (14-5)
Bell 0-0 0-0 0, French 4-8 0-0 8, Collins 5-11 5-7 17, Goodwin 8-19 1-1 18, Perkins 7-15 11-13 25, Thatch 4-5 0-0 9, Linssen 2-2 5-6 9, Hargrove 0-1 0-0 0, Jimerson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-61 22-27 86.
Halftime_Saint Louis 46-33. 3-Point Goals_UMass 6-21 (T.Mitchell 2-3, Pierre 2-5, McCrory 1-2, Fernandes 1-5, DeGray 0-1, Garcia 0-2, Weeks 0-3), Saint Louis 4-11 (Collins 2-5, Thatch 1-1, Goodwin 1-2, Perkins 0-3). Fouled Out_DeGray, Linssen. Rebounds_UMass 22 (T.Mitchell 6), Saint Louis 43 (Goodwin 14). Assists_UMass 7 (Fernandes 3), Saint Louis 15 (Collins 5). Total Fouls_UMass 23, Saint Louis 18.