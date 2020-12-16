Four minutes into the second half of Wednesday's basketball game in snowy Philadelphia, the University of Massachusetts was down by a point. Three minutes later, thanks to Tre Mitchell, the Minutemen had turned the game on its head.
The sophomore from Pittsburgh scored a career-best 37 points and missed only four shots from the floor, in UMass' 85-66 rout of La Salle in a noon-time game on the Explorers' home court. It was a 12-2 Mitchell vs. La Salle run that led the Minutemen to victory. Mitchell's previous career-high was 34 points.
"I was really impressed with our response, after what transpired on Sunday," said UMass coach Matt McCall, referring to Sunday's 78-75 loss at Northeastern. McCall said he was not happy with how his team played for much of that game, just prior to the late rally that gave the Minutemen a chance to win at the buzzer.
There was no need to rally on Wednesday. In a game that had 14 lead changes and eight ties, UMass took the lead for keeps when Mitchell drove through traffic to answer a three-point play by La Salle's David Beatty, with 16:11 left.
"To have a quick turnaround, come on the road and play a conference game after only playing two games, I thought we responded the right way," McCall said. "I thought we were getting good shots to start the first half, and the ball was moving. The ball movement in the second half was tremendous.
"Their pace won out in the first half, and I thought our pace won out in the second half, and that was the difference in the game."
UMass improves to 2-1 with the win, while La Salle falls to 2-4, seeing a two-game winning streak come to an end. It was UMass' third straight victory over the Explorers and marked the first win for the Minutemen in an Atlantic 10 Conference opener since 2015-16, when UMass also bested La Salle.
Mitchell's 37-point performance marked the fourth time he has crossed the 30-point mark and the 14th time in his 34-game UMass career that he has scored 20 or more points. Mitchell was 13 for 17 from the field, 2 for 3 from outside the 3-point arc, and 9 for 14 from the foul line. Mitchell had five defensive rebounds, two assists, a steal and two blocked shots.
"We did a great job of establishing him on the block, first and foremost," McCall said. "The ball went into him, they did not double-team him and he was able to operate down there. If teams aren't going to double him, he needs to lead us in shot attempts," which he did with a game-high 17 attempted shots.
La Salle had cut the UMass lead to 49-47 on a basket by Anwar Gill with 15:21 left in the game. But out of the under 16-minute media time out, Mitchell was fouled going to the basket by Gill. Mitchell made both free throws to make it 51-47.
The play of the game happened on the ensuing La Salle possession. Gill missed a 3-point shot and nobody could gather in the rock until Carl Pierre (14 points, 2 rebounds) gobbled up the loose ball. In the frontcourt, Pierre found Mitchell for a hook shot in the paint. That made it 53-47. Mitchell was fouled on the play and converted the 3-point play.
Mitchell completed his personal 8-0 run when Cairo McCrory rebounded a miss by Jhamir Brickus, and Noah Fernandes found Mitchell for a wide open 3-pointer. It was 57-47, and the Explorers were wobbling. Mitchell provided the knockout punch by scoring four more points in a personal 12-3 run, putting the game away.
"I told the team before the game," McCall said, "conference games are won with effort. That's exactly what won us the game today."
While Mitchell, rightly, got the lion's share of Wednesday's spotlight, the Minutemen might not have won the game without the stellar play of two newcomers — Fernandes and McCrory.
Fernandes had a serious bounce-back game from Sunday. Against Northeastern, he had 15 points, one assist and four turnovers. Against the Explorers, he had one late turnover to go with nine assists, five steals and 11 points.
"A couple of the threes he hit in the second half were momentum-building shots," the coach said of his transfer guard from Wichita State. "Noah's a winner. He's all about the right things. He wants to be coached. He wants to be pushed. He impacts the game in so many ways."
McCrory, meanwhile, got his first significant time of 2020. The freshman only saw three minutes of action in the season-opening win over Northeastern, and did not play on Sunday. On Wednesday, he and T.J. Weeks came in together as the first two Minutemen off the bench. He picked up two quick rebounds and was 1 for 2 from the line off the bat. He finished with a game-high nine rebounds, four of them on the offensive glass. He scored seven points.
"He was great," McCall said. "Cairo has obviously missed some practice. He had an illness that wasn't COVID and he was dealing with that going into our first couple of games. He's an energy guy. He's an athlete. His ability to go up and get rebounds like he does, we needed to utilize him and continue to utilize him."
Up next for UMass is a Monday home date against Bryant. The time of that game has not been determined. Unless another non-conference game slides into the schedule, UMass would then get back into A-10 play on Dec. 30, when the Minutemen host Dave Paulsen's George Mason Patriots.
———
UMASS (85)
Mitchell 13-9-37, Pierre 5-0-14, Fernandes 3-2-11, Garcia 0-4-4, DeGray III 2-0-4, McCrory 3-1-7, Walker 2-0-5, Dominguez 0-0-0, Mitchell 0-0-0, Gasperini 0-0-0. Totals 29-16-85
La SALLE (66)
Beatty 7-1-17, Clark 4-0-9, Specner 3-0-8, Brickus 2-0-5, Kimbrough 1-0-2, Gill 4-1-9, Ray 3-0-7, Kenney 1-2-5, Moore 2-0-4, Hikim 0-0-0, Izay 0-0-0. Totals 27-4-66.
Halftime: UMass 36-35. 3-point baskets: UMass 11-28 (Pierre 4, Fernandes 3). La Salle 8-19 (Beatty 2, Spencer 2). Rebounds: UMass 37 (McCrory 9, Walker 7). La Salle 32 (Ray 8, Spencer 5). Assists: UMass 19 (Fernandes 9), La Salle 12 (Kimbrough 5). Fouls: UMass 14, La Salle 20. Fouled out: La Salle (Kimbrough). Officials: Scott Arbogast, Tim Comer, Ted Valentine.