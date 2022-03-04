Of all the schools in Western Massachusetts, Berkshire School in Sheffield has staked its claim as the home of future soccer standouts.
The latest former Berkshire soccer star to get a chance to play at the highest level in North America is taking his degree from Notre Dame and heading west.
Mohamed Omar, a Toronto native, who was the top high school player in Massachusetts in 2017 and spent four seasons playing for the Fighting Irish, is in training camp with the Colorado Rapids of Major League Soccer.
“Honestly, it was a surreal feeling,” said Omar, when asked about hearing his name called in the MLS Superdraft last month. “It was a dream come true. It was a moment I’ve been waiting my entire life for and one that I’ve worked my entire life for.
“My family and I. we’ve made a lot of sacrifices throughout my life to get to this moment, so it was definitely a bit of a weight off my shoulders, hearing my name called.”
Omar was taken by Colorado with the 23rd overall selection in the 2022 SuperDraft. He was the second of three Fighting Irish players to hear their names called in Round 1. Forward Jack Lynn was taken with the 18th selection by Orlando City FC, while goalkeeper Philip Quinton was taken by the Columbus Crew with pick No. 25.
Omar is the latest former Bears player to hit MLS. Jack Harrison, the 2015 Gatorade National Player of the Year, spent time with New York FC, and is now a member of the Premier League’s Leeds United. Jacob Shaffelburg was signed as a homegrown player by Toronto FC in 2019. Shaffelburg grew up in Port Williams, Nova Scotia. Shaffelburg was named the 2017-18 Gatorade Massachusetts Player of the Year.
Twenty-third is pretty late in the first round, and some athletes might be sitting on pins and needles waiting to hear their name called or see it online.
“I remember I had a really good conversation with the Colorado Rapids before the draft started. I kind of had a feeling there that, maybe this was a real possibility that I could end up in Colorado,” Omar said in a phone interview with the Eagle from his Toronto home. “When I saw they traded their 10th pick for the 23rd pick, I kind of thought to myself that, as they got closer to that pick, it was more and more likely that I was going to get picked there.”
The Rapids were the Western Conference champions in 2021, finishing with 61 points. That number was second only to New England.
Colorado was upset in the conference semifinals, losing to Portland 1-0. Portland eventually made it to the MLS Cup game against NYCFC. The match was played to a 1-1 draw but NYFC won 4-2 on penalty kicks. NYCFC was the team that knocked the Revolution out of the playoffs in the Eastern semifinals.
Omar said he is excited to be in MLS, and that excitement grows because of the success the Rapids had in 2021.
“You can see just what they’re building out in Colorado and how much success they had last year,” he said. “I’m just so excited to step into that environment and do my best to make an impact.”
Omar and defender Anthony Markanich of Northern Illinois were both taken in the SuperDraft. Neither had signed a contract as of late January, but both have been in Colorado’s training camp in Tucson, Ariz.
The MLS regular season for Colorado began on Saturday, Feb. 26, when the Rapids lost 3-0 to Los Angeles FC. However, Omar is not currently on the Rapids roster.
He announced via Instagram last week that he signed his first professional contract with the Halifax Wanderers of the Canadian Premier League. The Wanderers’ regular season runs from April 7 through Oct. 9. Home games are played at Wanderers Grounds in Nova Scotia.
A central midfielder for Notre Dame, he made 55 starts in four seasons and played in 69 matches. He had six goals, including four in his senior season. He was a captain in 2021, and helped lead the Fighting Irish to a first-ever ACC Championship and a second-ever appearance in the NCAA College Cup. Notre Dame played to a 1-1 draw with Clemson in the College Cup semifinal round, but lost 5-3 on PKs. Notre Dame had beaten Pittsburgh in the round before that, and the irony there would have been had Northern Illinois been able to beat Pitt, Markanich and Omar would have played against one another.
According to his biography from the school, Omar was a “big reason Notre Dame did not allow a goal off a corner all season.”
“It’s funny. People say I’m a destroyer, someone who puts in hard tackles and someone who does a lot of the ‘dirty’ work. I’m someone who defends. I also do believe that I have an attacking asset and my attacking abilities are on show as well,” said the center midfielder. “I like to say I’m someone who does his part on both sides of the ball. I’m someone who keeps my head down, and I just work hard for the sake of the team. I’m just somebody who wants to see the team do well.”
Omar earned a bachelors in political science in 3 1/2 years with a minor in business economics at Notre Dame. He called it an interesting story how he arrived at Berkshire School.
“One of my strength coaches back in Toronto, he had a history of putting football players from this area into prep schools in the United States. One day, he just kind of brought that idea up to me, and I was still playing with Toronto FC’s academy. He brought up this idea, my family and I were kind of skeptical at first, but we took a chance” Omar said. “We went on a few visits to a couple of different schools, a couple of different prep schools in the northeast.
“I just really fell in love with Berkshire. It definitely seemed like the right fit for me academically but also in terms of soccer, because at the time and throughout my time there, we were the top team in the country. It was definitely a place where I could develop both on and off the field.”
At Berkshire, Omar played for three different head coaches. He started playing for current Black Rock FC chief executive officer Jon Moodey for two years. Moodey was replaced by Tony Mohammed, who spent one year in Sheffield and is the COO of Black Rock. and Charlie Bour is currently the head coach at Berkshire School.