PITTSFIELD — It was a two-time Thursday for high school skiers at Bousquet’s Giant Slalom run.
To make up for a postponement on Monday, the high school and intramural skiers hit the slopes for two runs in one night and got races three and four now in the books. The Lenox girls pocketed two wins on the evening and the same was true for the Monument Mountain boys. In fact, each winning team had three skiers place top-five in both races.
“It was the first double-race of the year,” said Monument junior Olivia Ruggiero. “The difference is that you go right back up, but it is important to keep in mind the things you want to work on in the second race.”
Both races will go into the record books, but the first run gave skiers an idea of what to expect the second time down. For example, Ruggiero jumped from seventh place (36.61 seconds) in her first run, to sixth (36.25 seconds) in her second.
“The first race I felt a little bumpy on the snow,” Ruggiero said. “Second time, I was a bit more aggressive and had a good run.”
The top dogs in the high school races were Max DiGrigoli and Madison DiGrigoli, who showcased consistency with back-to-back first-place runs. Madison DiGrigoli was part of a trio of Millionaires in the girls races. Molly Knight captured second place in both races and the same was true for third-place finisher Gabriella Hall.
The strongest performance of the night belonged to Taconic’s Andrew King, who raced in the U19 Bousquet Intramural League. While the day was loaded with repeat winners, King was the only skier to win and improve on his time from the first race (30.77) to his second (30.27).
“[Double races] are pretty fun because you get a bunch of runs in and its a great experience,” King said. “[The first race,] I was a little wide and was just trying to tighten it in to get the fastest time possible.”
King accomplished that, as his second run was the fastest by any skier on the day. Loghan Strzpa joined King as a two-time winner, capturing both 19U girls races with times of 35.41 and 35.78.
The Monument boys won two races in the same fashion as the Lenox girls — with consistency. Eli Zolan finished less than a second behind Max DiGrigoli in each race, earning two silver medals. Andrew Churchill secured fourth and third-place finishes. Fifth place also belonged to the Spartans as Keegan Leach captured it in the first race, followed by Wesley Smith in the second.
“I race on the weekends and double races is something we do often,” Leach said. “It is a little different, but not completely unusual. I think just being calm is very important, you don’t want to use your adrenaline all at once.”
Despite an usual season, Leach, a senior at Monument, is embracing his time on the slopes, but still pursuing top-times.
“I am just trying to have fun, especially [at the high school races],” Leach said. “On top of that, I feel like in skiing, beating your personal best is always important.”
While Lenox and Monument filled up the result sheet, Wahconah’s Dominic Scalise muscled his way into the top-five in each of the boys races with a third-place finish (31.82) to begin the day and a fourth-place finish in the day’s second race (32.88).
The 19U leagues will run through the reminder of the season, but Taconic High School and Pittsfield High School skiers will compete in the MIAA races moving forward. Since there is no tournament to purse, the only difference between the 19U and school leagues is athletes have the opportunity to represent their school.
“At the end of the day we’re all just racing against each other,” King said of the changes. “There is that competitive feel and this season has been really fun.”
The season’s final two races are slated for Monday and Thursday, which will be senior night. Both races will take place at Bousquet, beginning at 5 p.m., but spectators aren’t allowed on the course due to COVID-19 protocols.
———
Race 3High School Boys
Top 5 — 1. Max DiGrigoli (L) 30.71, 2. Eli Zolan (MM) 31.06, 3. Dominic Scalise (W) 31.82, 4. Andrew Churchill (MM) 32.23, 5. Keegan Leach (MM) 32.55.
Team Results — 1. Monument 129.19, 2. Wahconah 133.33, 3. Lenox 143.29.
High School Girls
Top 5 — 1. Madison DiGrigoli (L) 32.22, 2. Molly Knight (L) 33.75, 3. Gabriella Hall (L) 34.32, 4. Bridget Stephen (MM) 34.79, 5. Emma Soule (MM) 35.39.
Team results — 1. Lenox 136.29, 2. Monument 143.97, 3. Wahconah 2066.62.
19U Boys
Top 5 — 1. Andrew King 30.77, 2. Donald Tanner 33.06, 3. Charles Heimann 33.16, 4. Keeghen Scott 33.56, 5. Kitson Stover 34.03.
19U Girls
Top 5 — 1. Loghan Strzpa 35.41, 2. Bella Penna 37.23, 3. Lena Ungewitter 37.81, 4. Sasha Grosz 38.04, 5. Dakota Grosz 38.64.
Race 4High School Boys
Top 5 — 1. Max DiGrigoli (L) 31.31, 2. Eli Zolan (MM) 31.69, 3. Andrew Churchill (MM) 32.19, 4. Dominic Scalise (W) 32.88, 5. Wesley Smith (MM) 33.02.
Team results — 1. Monument 132.21, 2. Wahconah 138.53, 3. Lenox 144.05.
High Schools Girls
Top 5 — 1. Madison DiGrigoli (L) 32.82, 2. Molly Knight (L) 33.38, 3. Gabriella Hall (L) 33.70, 4. Bridget Stephen (MM) 34.25, 5. Emma Soule (MM) 35.61.
Team results — 1. Lenox 137.01, 2. Monument 143.51, 3. Wahconah 2065.65.
19U Boys
Top 5 — 1. Andrew King 30.27, 2. Charles Heimann 32.47, 3. Owen Gutsmer 32.71, 4. Donald Tanner 33.15, 5. Keeghen Scott 33.64.
19U Girls
Top 5 — 1. Loghan Strzpa 35.78, 2. Lena ungewitter 37.59, 3. Sasha Grosz 38.17, 4. Bella Penna 38.19; 5. Charlotte Noyes 38.28.