DALTON — Monument Mountain and Wahconah took turns dominating halves of their Division IV boys soccer clash, playing to a 1-1 tie Friday night.
Shots on goal see-sawed as Wahconah fired away 10 times at Monument goaltender Luke Arienti in the first half, while the visiting Spartans responded by largely carrying play in the final 40 minutes.
Wahconah opened the scoring midway through the first half on a blast in front by Ryan Marauszwski on a helper from Ryan Adams on a play set up nicely by Sean Kays.
The Warriors goal held up until Monument senior captain Jackson Potaski netted the equalizer at 15:28 as he walked in for an unassisted score.
Both defenses held up the rest of the way, while Monument outshot the hometown Warriors 11-3 in the second half with a goalie Noah Kelly stepping up to match the first-half efforts by counterpart Arienti.
Monument went to 6-3-5 on the season, while Wahconah settled to 6-2-4 in a game players and coaches from both sides thought was there for the taking.
“I feel like we raised our intensity for this one, but we had some miscommunication on our (allowed) goal,” Wahconah defenseman Alex Perenick said. “We were on the right path with getting in transition and I think we did well on 50-50 balls and running through on plays. ”
Monument senior captain David Flynn thought his team started out with a lack of urgency or “was a little flat in the beginning,” he said. “We were a little caught off our guard but we pulled together and controlled play most of the second half. A think we could have won but we’ll take the tie.”
Spartans head coach Matt Naventi agreed as the team flowed particularly well when finally finding its passing game in the second stanza.
“It really took a while for us to get stretched out,” he said. “We regrouped at halftime. Once that happened we had a lot of opportunities.”
Wahconah head coach Kevin Boino called the match a “tale of two halves.”
“In the second half we struggled a bit and our energy level dropped after [we scored] our goal,” he said.
In the early stages of the game, the Warriors came out flying. Brody Calvert exploded on a rush from the right of Arienti, who stopped a bullet from about 20 feet in the opening minutes. This was followed by a second opportunity on a shot by Adams at 34:53. Brady Payson also flirted with a scoring chance at 29:50, while Monument mustered just a single shot on goal over the first 26 minutes although they did fire wide on a pair of opportunities.
Calvert tested Monument with another ringing shot from 50 yards out, while Wahconah’s defensive efforts were paced by Perenick, a statement stick by Payson, and dominant play from its own end through midfield.
After Wahconah’s lone goal, the pace, as acknowledged by Boino, turned in Monument’s favor as the visitors broke free with a long blast by Flynn (handled by Kelly) at 13 minutes, and two other scoring chances sandwiched between another golden opportunity for Calvert (with an outstanding save by Arienti).
In the second half, Monument found its legs and nearly tied the game on a chance by junior Dennis Penny just a minute in, followed by more pressure from Potaski and sustained offensive dominance over the next 10 minutes particularly on the left wing by sophomore Erving Henderson. The Warriors' Devin Lampron provided a spark defensively as Wahconah offered a brief rally before relying on solid team defense and goaltending all the way to Kelly’s final save with just 47 seconds to go, icing the tie score.