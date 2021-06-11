DALTON — Huge was the only word Jayder Raifstanger could think of to describe the job his team's two relief pitchers did on Thursday afternoon at Pine Grove Park against Wahconah.
He repeated, "It was huge. That was huge."
Owen Wade and Arthur Labrie didn't take the mound in enviable positions, but both came through when it mattered in Monument Mountain's 11-10 victory over the Warriors.
Wade entered cold in the bottom of the first inning, after four of Wahconah's first five batters had reached base and a run had been walked in. With the bags loaded, Wade caught his now-counterpart Xavier Wellington looking and induced a fly out to right field to end the threat. He then went out and gritted through 5 and 1/3 innings, striking out six, to earn the win.
"It was a good team win for us. Proud of Owen, and Arthur came in to shut the door for us. Those are two big-time efforts," said Monument coach Tom Hankey.
Of course those innings Wade ate didn't go down easy. Wahconah scored three times in the third and fourth innings, and added a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth, but the Spartans righty never lost full control of the game.
He might have completed it too, but the defense behind him committed three errors in the sixth inning, before coach Tom Hankey went out and relieved his laboring hurler.
With runners on second and third and two away — in a one-run ballgame — Labrie shifted from first base to the mound and promptly got Quinn Gallagher to swing through a high fastball on a full count.
Up 11-10, Labrie went back out for the bottom of the seventh and caught two batters watching strike three in a 1-2-3 frame to earn the save.
"Amazing job. Owen coming in, bases loaded and getting out of the jam. They would've won the game if he didn't come through there," said Raifstanger. "Then Arty, coming in with the shutout. It was crazy."
Wahconah out-hit the Spartans 8-6, but both teams issued seven free passes and committed four errors. The difference was an eight-run fifth inning by Monument, which came after back-to-back 3-spots hung by the hosts.
"This was a game we thought we could have," said Wahconah coach Ernie Wellington. "We're a senior-heavy team, but they've got a lot going on. The focus hasn't been there. They fought to the final out, though, and we've got two more chances to get back to .500."
Wahconah busted out the big bats in the third and fourth frames, with Shane Bernardo and Zach Archambault doing the heavy lifting. Bernardo opened the third with a home run, sending a drive that bounced to the adjacent JV softball field and circling the bases. After a walk and a strikeout, Archambault sent the young softball players scurrying again with a two-run homer to make it 4-3 Wahconah. Wade battled back with a strikeout and stranded a runner on second, but in the fourth those two Warriors had him timed out again.
Gallagher dropped in a one-out single, before Bernardo doubled him home with a swat to the fence in left. Then, with two outs and two on, Archambault (2 for 3, 5 RBI) sent one just beyond the reach of the right fielder for a two-run triple. Wade stopped the bleeding there with his team behind 7-3.
"We'd had some good at-bats," said Hankey. "I knew if we could just continue to put those together and put the ball in play, things would fall our way."
And that's how it happened. Monument had just three hits in the top of the fifth, but batted around nonetheless.
The first six batters all reached and scored, three of the first four of whom got on base via fielding errors by Wahconah. The odd man out in that grouping was Jayder Raifstanger who sent a ball so deep into right field the defender didn't have a chance to try and make a play. The result was an RBI triple.
Jayder Raifstanger hits an RBI triple to start Monument rally in T5. Spartans have tied it up at 7-7 and aren't done yet. pic.twitter.com/arFvNUmb8J— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) June 10, 2021
"Just get runners on base and chip away, said the sophomore. "That one inning, we batted around. That set the tone and the energy for the rest of the game."
Raifstanger finished 3 for 4 with 5 RBI. He hit a two-run homer as the third batter of the game.
"Jayder just absolutely killed it. He swings very well, obviously, and that's probably an understatement," said Hankey. "You get him in a situation where there are runners on base, he usually comes through for us."
In the fifth, Raifstanger scored on Peter Free's grounder that was mishandled by the shortstop. Then Cole Bissallion blasted a drive to deep center that the fielder couldn't handle while on the run. That chased Wellington after 4-plus innings of mostly-solid work. Reliever Ben West couldn't calibrate on the fly and walked the first two batters he faced, before Gabe Curtin's game-tying sacrifice fly plated Bissallion. With one out, No. 9 hitter Braxton Crandall popped a check swing opposite field to shallow right to score LaBrie with the go-ahead run.
Monument scores 8 runs on 3 hits, 3 walks and 4 errors, off 3 Wahconah pitchers and leads 11-7 in B5.Here's Braxton Crandall with the go-ahead RBI single. pic.twitter.com/pjO4emikU6— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) June 10, 2021
Gallagher came on to face Cam Raifstanger with a 2-0 count and walked him. Then an error on a Marco Buffoni grounder compounded the problem because Jayder Raifstanger exited the on-deck circle for a second time. For his fifth-inning encore, Raifstanger roped a drive into right to score two more with a single and it was 11-7 before Gallagher closed the curtain. The Wahconah senior actually retired the final eight batters he faced, as it was the Warriors' turn to stage a comeback.
A dropped pop-up started the bottom of the fifth, and Danny Wilson then came around to score after an Owen Alfonso single and Gallagher RBI ground out. With runners on the corners, Cam Raifstanger chased down a deep fly by Owen Salvatore to end the threat. It wasn't killed for good, though, as Scott Duma walked to lead off the sixth for Wahconah. A fly-out later, Wade looked to have his double-play ball, but an error allowed the Warriors new life. Another error exacerbated the issue, and Alfonso's sacrifice fly brought Wahconah within one.
Wade got another ground ball, but the third error of the inning brought about the top of the Wahconah order and got Hankey to the mound to have Labrie slam the door.