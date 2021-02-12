GREAT BARRINGTON — Different location, different outcome.
Friday night, the Monument Mountain boys basketball team got a second chance to play Wahconah in this truncated high school season. When they met in Dalton a week ago, the Warriors eked out a one-point victory. Friday night in the high school on the hill, the Spartans more than turned the tables.
Freshman Khalil Carlson and junior Connor Hanavan combined for 35 points as host Monument held off Wahconah 65-49 in the second varsity game of a Friday doubleheader.
There were four ties in the game's first five minutes, but when Marco Buffoni drained a kick-out 3-point shot, the Spartans went ahead to stay.
"It was a good bounce-back win after losing to them last week at the buzzer," Hanavan said. "I'm proud of everyone. We really stepped up in practice this week. We wanted to beat these guys, and we get them again Monday night here."
Hanavan finished up with 15 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals. In addition to his game-high 20 points, Carlson had a game-high nine rebounds. He also had two assists and a blocked shot.
"Khalil, Kenzei [Chandler-Ellerbee], they're great additions in the paint," said Hanavan. "We like to feed them and they go to work. It opens up the outside when [the defense] collapses."
Monument coach Randy Koldys, retooling his team on the fly as Dion Brown transferred and reclassified as a junior at Vermont Academy, smiled when he was asked about the performance of Carlson.
"When he starts to finish everything, oh my," the veteran Monument coach said. "He's an intense kid. He's got some great footwork, I haven't touched his footwork. He came in with that. I'm lucky enough to have a great youth league program that taught him the right way to play."
Brody Calvert had 12 points to lead Wahconah. He also pulled down five rebounds. Ben Noyes chipped in with nine points and a team-high six boards.
The first quarter had those four early ties, with the last one coming after Noyes turned over Hanavan and got the ball ahead to Calvert. Calvert took it the rest of the way for an open layup, tying the game 8-8.
On Monument's next possession Caden Gidarakos, who had a game-high three assists, drove into the paint and kicked the ball back to Buffoni for a 3-ball that put Monument up 11-8. It started a 7-2 run for the Spartans, who took a 15-10 lead at the end of one quarter.
The Spartans started to pull away midway through the second quarter. It was 19-16, when Hanavan scored off a Gidarakos assist. That keyed a 14-6 spurt for Monument. Carlson had seven of his 11 first-half points in the second quarter, scoring three straight points to give Monument a double-digit lead.
It was 33-22 at halftime as Hanavan hit two free throws with six-tenths of a second on the clock.
"I was real happy with" the end of the second quarter, Koldys said. "Our guys have been learning. They're trying to find their way still. We haven't even been in the gym two weeks. It'll be two weeks tomorrow. Our guys have done some really good things to get better and understand who they need to be and what they want to be."
Wahconah got to make a comeback bid in the third quarter by going 6 for 8 at the free-throw line in under a minute. A pair of technical fouls, including one on Koldys, gave Wahconah six free throws. Calvert missed two after he was fouled in the act, but Aiden Trager made four straight, cutting a 12-point lead to 38-30.
Less than a minute later, Calvert was fouled in the act of shooting and made two free throws. All of a sudden it was 38-32, and had there been Spartan fans in the gym, they'd have been buckling their seat belts.
But on Monument's next possession, Hanavan pulled up for a 3-point shot and drained it. The Spartans' Kyle Wellenkamp answered a Quinn Gallagher hoop with a trey of his own. And when Hanavan got a steal and score, what had been a six-point lead doubled to 46-34. The Warriors never really got any closer.
"At the end of the day, tip your cap to them. They made the shots," Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher said. "[Hanavan is] tough. He's a good player. That was kind of a big moment. We made a game of it a little bit in the fourth quarter. With about five minutes left, we got it down to 13 and I thought, okay, get a couple of stops and a couple of buckets and you never know."
As it turned out, Wahconah got the lead down to 11 with 3:19 to play, but never got a stop or another basket.
"The whole idea here is win the day," Belcher said. "For us today, it was about getting better. There were a few things we did do better today than we did even last night. We have to take the small victories and keep getting better."
Wahconah gets Hooosac in Cheshire on Saturday. Monument will be at Mount Greylock.
———
WAHCONAH (49)
Calvert 3-6-12, Noyes 4-1-9, Trager 1-6-8, Gallagher 3-2-8, Astore 1-0-2, Bondini 2-0-4, Pickard 2-0-4, Wildrick 0-0-0, DiCicco 1-0-2. Totals 17-15-49.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (65)
Santos 1-0-3, Gidarakos 1-0-3, Chandler-Ellerbee 2-0-4, C. Hanavan 5-4-15, Carr 3-0-6, Wellenkamp 2-0-6, Carlson 8-4-20, Buffoni 3-0-8. Totals 25-8-65.
Wahconah 10 12 16 11 — 49
Monument Mountain 15 18 23 9 — 65
3-point goals — Monument 7 (Wellenkamp 2, Buffoni 2, Santos, Gidarakos, C. Hanavan).