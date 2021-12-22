LENOX — Midway through the second quarter of Wednesday night’s basketball game at Lenox, the Millionaires’ Shaler Larmon put together an impressive series of post moves. The 6-foot-5 center finally spun for a shot, but Khalil Carlson met him at the apex and blocked it.
That’s about the extent of how things went for Lenox against visiting Monument Mountain in a 63-39 victory for the Spartans. For everything positive the Millionaires put on the floor, Monument had an answer.
The Spartans were coming off a pair of road losses at Hoosac Valley and Wahconah, and in hostile territory again Wednesday inside a packed Lenox gym.
“After those two losses, we were really motivated. We were disappointed in ourselves, and we knew we could do better,” said senior captain Caden Gidarakos, who scored eight of his 13 points in the first quarter. “We made it a subject of focus to come out strong, get a good win and just play hard tonight.”
Monument improved to 2-2 with a win that coach Randy Koldys called a much-needed early Christmas present.
“We went after them pretty good at practice yesterday, and they responded really nicely,” said Koldys. “We always talk about accepting accountability. That’s one of my things. There are reasons and excuses. If there’s a reason for something, I can buy it. But if it’s an excuse, I can’t... Tonight was a different story. They’re starting to understand what we’re selling to them. They haven’t bought it yet, but we’re getting closer.”
The interior matchup between Larmon and Carlson — both sophomores — was the feature of the night, with each player leading their team in scoring.
Carlson had 16 points at halftime and poured in a game-high 22, while Larmon posted 11 with seven rebounds and three blocked shots.
Lenox (1-2) hung with the Spartans for a quarter or so, getting a 3-pointer from Brendan Armstrong to keep pace down 20-13 after eight minutes. The Millionaires were coming off a buzzer-beater win on Monday over Greenfield.
“I think that one gave us some confidence. Greenfield is a pretty decent team, and we were down 10 at halftime. They never gave up,” said Lenox coach Scott Sibley. “A good confidence-builder for us. We know Monument is a very tough team... They have good athletes and basketball players. We have a lot of good athletes, but not so much basketball players yet. First quarter we hung with them, second was a bit of a stinker for us. Getting behind coach Koldys and those guys makes it a difficult uphill battle.”
The Millionaires were without senior standout Michael Ward, who should return to the lineup soon.
The Monument lead hit 10 when Gidarakos turned a long rebound into an an and-one in transition by teammate Devon Hanavan. Larmon answered with a three-point play of his own, finishing through contact on Lenox’s second possession of the second quarter. That, however, was it for the Millionaires until after halftime.
“Tough matchup, but he’s getting more and more comfortable and physical in the paint, which is good,” said Sibley of Larmon, who hit the buzzer-beater against Greenfield. “At 6-5, a lot of teams have maybe one good-sized kid, so if we can match him up and use what he can do to our advantage, it’s good. He brings a whole different dimension to us. He’s feeling more and more confident in himself. Trying to get him to use his size and ability in the paint, and I think he’s coming along. He’s a good kid who works hard”
Monument proceeded to go on a 14-0 run to end the first half. Carlson’s stay-at-home block of Larmon during the run led to a Marco Buffoni and-one opportunity. On the next possession, Hanavan had a steal and found Carlson on the fastbreak for two more. That unit, alongside seniors Gidarakos and Kenzel Chandler-Ellerbee proved to be too much in transition for Lenox to hang. Monument led 37-16 at the break.
Lenox did its best to fight back in. Defensively, the Millionaires held Monument scoreless for the opening two minutes of the second half. Cliff Flynn opened the third quarter with a top-of-the-key 3-pointer. However, Lenox managed just one more point before the Spartans’ senior class had seen enough.
Captain Eddie Boyko grabbed an offensive rebound and found Gidarakos slashing baseline. The co-captain sank his floater. A possession later, Kyle Wellenkamp hit a 3-pointer and the lead was 42-20. Transition buckets by Chandler-Ellerbee and Carlson followed and the game was pretty much put on ice.
“We’re getting closer and closer. Don’t think we’ve fully found ourselves yet, but tonight was a step in the right direction,” said Gidarakos.
Carlson finished with 10 rebounds and 6 blocked shots. Wellenkamp scored all eight of his points in the second half.
Lenox did feature an 8-0 run to close the third, with Flynn and Brendan Ward hitting from distance, but couldn’t get much closer. Carlson and Hanavan both took charges that helped limit the streak, and Lenox managed just six points in the fourth quarter.