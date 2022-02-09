PITTSFIELD — It wasn't pretty. Then again, it doesn't necessarily have to be.
Buckets were sporadic and Monument Mountain coach Randy Koldys let out a sigh of relief on Wednesday night when the Spartans escaped Pittsfield with a 58-47 win over the Generals.
Monument (10-4) maintained a slim margin at the half but outscored Pittsfield 16-8 in the third quarter to pull away.
"We just don't understand how to play 32 strong minutes yet," Koldys said. "It just comes back and haunts us a bit, then we end up chasing and that hurts us.
"We get into the rhythm of no rhythm."
Toby Gaulden-Wheeler, who scored a team-high 12 points for Pittsfield, knocked down a 3-point shot to take an 18-13 lead midway through the second quarter.
The tone changed on the other end of the court, when Khalil Carlson shuffled into the lane and finished at the rim — then did it again — making it an 18-17 game.
Carlson's two-minute drill changed the game with two buckets, two assists, a block and a steal within 120 seconds. With the Generals (5-10) forced to chase Carlson, he dumped a pass to Kyle Wellenkamp for a clear look at the basket, giving the Spartans a three-point lead.
"I think we found success running our sets and just getting the ball inside," Carlson said after scoring 16 points, capturing six rebounds and dishing five assists.
Wellenkamp was the night's leading scorer with 18 points, scoring 14 of them in the second half. Carlson scored back-to-back baskets down low to begin the third quarter, before Carter Mungin took control of the ship for Pittsfield.
Mungin, who finished with nine points and four rebounds, found success inside with four points in the first quarter and continued that in the trend with another four points down low and five total in the third. The forward was the only General to connect from the field in the frame and brought the game within three at 29-26.
"I have to give Pittsfield credit, they played us hard," Koldys said. "With tournament time coming up, four or five minute runs aren't going to cut it."
While both offenses were comfortable like middle schoolers at a dance, the Spartans did enough on the defensive end to maintain their lead.
Gaulden-Wheeler's 3-pointer was Pittsfield's only long shot in the first three quarters. Additionally, Monument Mountain forced PHS to earn points at the stripe, where it made 12-23 attempts.
"I was happy with the perimeter defense," Koldys said, "but it could always be better."
Spartans captain Caden Gidarakos took a charge with Pittsfield within seven late in the third quarter before Carlson converted an and-one attempt.
"I thought we did things better offensively in the second half, running things for Khalil and he got some nice shots," Koldys said, "and then we can sprinkle the inside-out game, which is when we're good."
Nick Brindle hit two 3-pointers in the fourth, while Gaulden-Wheeler and Jake Salvie combined for two more, but the Spartans had enough in the tank to counter the push.
The inside-out game created 3-point looks for Wellenkamp and Griffin McElroy as Monument Mountain maintained a 10-point cushion for most of the fourth quarter.
Kenzel Chandler-Ellerbee finished with eight points, scoring in three of four quarters, but kept possessions alive with seven rebounds on the evening.
The win was Monument's fifth in six games and with tournament time approaching as Koldys said, the Spartans are standing on sturdy ground.
"It's been feeling good," Carlson said, "I think we're starting to find our footing and heat up a bit."
The Spartans have four games left before tournament time begins and they come in a six-day stretch. Monument will host Brattleboro on Saturday in Great Barrington before traveling to Monson on Sunday and hosting Easthampton on Monday.
It's been a bit of an up-and-down ride for Pittsfield, which snapped a three-game slide with a win at Minnechaug on Monday.
The Generals are back in action later today with a home game against West Springfield. Pittsfield will stay local next week with games at Taconic (Feb. 14) and Wahconah (Feb. 16) on the horizon.