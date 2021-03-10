GREAT BARRINGTON — In a harried, frenzied mess of a game Wednesday night, Connor Hanavan played a clean fourth quarter and the Monument Mountain boys put visiting Drury on ice.
In a game hampered by long scoring droughts on both sides, technical fouls, an ejection and nearly 30 combined turnovers, the Spartans got the last laugh 52-34.
Hanavan scored nine of his game-high 19 points in the fourth, helping the hosts put away Drury by doubling up the Blue Devils over the last eight minutes.
Monument Mountain (11-4) closed the game out on a 13-4 run, during which Hanavan tallied seven unanswered himself, before threading a beauty of an assist through traffic to Ed Boyko for a layup that made it 50-33.
The Blue Devils (3-2) were also plagued by foul trouble. When big man Tim Brazeau picked up his fourth personal midway through the third quarter, the Monument lead was just 26-22 off a Hanavan transition layup. Brazeau, who finished with nine points and 13 rebounds was stuck on the sidelined until the start of the fourth quarter, by which time the Spartans had increased their lead to 32-24.
The difference was noticeable and instant. Following the call, Monument's Kenzel Chandler-Ellerbee scored off an inside feed from Caden Gidarakos and then again on an offensive rebound putback, and Drury coach Jack Racette called timeout with 3 minutes, 16 seconds left and his team down 30-22.
Of course, Drury did itself no favors by exiting the timeout and immediately committing an unforced turnover.
Ben Moulton opened the fourth quarter with a strong take to the rim, looking to rally his teammates to a comeback, but the Spartans started throwing daggers right back. Kieran Santos drove and kicked to James Carr for a 3-pointer, and Hanavan followed with a swipe-and-score for the 11-point advantage.
Another Racette timeout came with 5:13 on the clock following a high-stepping Louis Guillotte bucket in the lane that cut the deficit back to nine. And when Santos went to the bench with his fourth foul shortly after, there was life in the visiting sideline.
Brazeau got the ball in the low post, and tried a spin and step-through on Boyko, but the Monument reserve was equal to the task and forced a miss. Boyko sent the outlet pass to Hanavan and Marco Buffoni was the beneficiary on an easy layup. That keyed the close-out run, as Hanavan scored in transition a possession later. His two free throws following a Drury technical made it 45-30, and the confidence was brimming.
The junior standout caught a defender leaning on the perimeter and drained a top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 2:48 on the clock to ice the game with an 18-point lead.
Chandler Ellerbee chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds for Monument Mountain, while Santos had seven boards and five assists. Guillotte went for 15 points and 10 rebounds, but at one point missed five straight free throws in the second quarter, before sinking three. Drury didn't score in the second until a Moulton 3-pointer with 2:35 left in the half.
———
Drury 10 8 6 10 — 34
Monument 12 8 12 20 — 52
D (34)
Pettengill 0-1-1, Dewey 0-0-0, Adams 1-0-2, Guillotte 6-3-15, Moulton 2-0-5, Davignon 1-0-2, Brazeau 4-1-9, David 0-0-0. Totals 13-5-34.
MM (52)
Santos 1-0-2, Gidarakos 0-0-0, Chandler-Ellerbee 5-0-10, Hanavan 7-4-19, Carr 1-0-3, Kronenberg 2-0-4, Buffoni 2-0-4, Wellenkamp 2-0-6, Boyko 2-0-4. Totals 16-4-52.
3-point goals — D 1 (Moulton); MM 4 (Wellenkamp 2, Hanavan, Carr).