GREAT BARRINGTON — With the season dwindling down the Spartans are trying to put up as many shots as possible inside the gymnasium at Monument Mountain, even if it means they need to put in the extra work on the boards.
Offensive rebounds by Kenzel Chandler-Ellerbe and Khalil Carlson in the final two minutes of action on Friday night turned into four points for the Spartans, which was the difference in a 52-48 win over Taconic.
"We've played very well this year," senior captain Kieran Santos said following the win. "I am so proud of these guys for coming out every day and having the opportunity to play alongside them in my final season."
Friday marked the 16th game of the season for the Spartans and just the third for Taconic. While the Taconic boys are still working to shake off rust, they gave the Spartans a run for their money from start to finish.
Taconic (0-3) trailed by six points at the end of the first quarter, but evened the score at 13 just one minute into the second. Each team traded blows, but Taconic led 24-23 with 16 minutes in the books.
To say Taconic diversified its scoring in the second quarter may be an understatement. Three different players scored at least four points as the road team went on a 17-10 run with Sean Harrigan going for five points in the frame.
Frank Boua was a force in the paint for Taconic, finishing with a team-high 14 points and Devan Solomon stretched the Spartan defense, hitting a 3-pointer and finishing with 12 points.
Taconic held its one-point lead into the fourth quarter, but Caden Gidarakos and the Spartans were ready to pick up the pace.
Gidarakos, who scored a game-high 15 points, netted seven-straight for Monument, giving the home team a 44-43 lead midway through the fourth.
Boua answered with two makes from the charity stripe at the other end, but Connor Hanavan matched him with two free throws of his own, swinging the score back in favor of the Spartans.
With Monument up by one, the freshman Carlson went to the line for two shots and couldn't convert, but pounced on the rebound and went back up for two, extending Monument's lead to 48-45.
Chandler-Ellerbe hopped into the driver's seat from there, securing an offensive rebound of his own and trading it in for two points. Carlson found him in the paint next time down the court, giving the Spartans a six-point advantage, which was the buffer Monument needed with less than a minute on the clock.
Chandler-Ellerbe finished with 11 points and Hanavan had 13 for a Spartan team that will finish its season on Sunday.
"I'm so happy I got to have this season," Santos said. "Coming together as a team, even if it's not completely normal, really helped me a lot."
With 16 chapters down and just one to go, Santos added that he never expected a 2021 season.
"To have somewhat of a basketball season made me value community and the work I put in with my teammates," Santos said. "With just one senior graduating, if these guys come back stronger next season, I can't imagine how far they will go."
The Spartans will host the Mounties on Sunday and Taconic travels to Mount Everett to face the Eagles on Saturday.
———
Taconic — 7 17 10 14 — 48
Monument — 13 10 10 19 — 52
TACONIC (48)
Harrigan 4-1-9, Solomon 4-1-12, Boua 6-2-14, Ahoussi 0-0-0, Patch 0-0-0, Percy 4-0-8, Bamba 2-1-5, McCartney 0-0-0. Totals 21-5-48.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (52)
Santos 3-0-6, Gidarakos 4-6-15, Hanavan 4-4-13, Carr 1-0-2, Chandler-Ellerbe 5-1-11, Kronenberg 1-0-2, Buffoni 0-0-0, Wellenkamp 0-1-1, Boyko 0-0-0, Carlson 1-0-2. Totals 19-12-52.
3-point goals — T 1 (Solomon); MM 2 (Gidarakos, Hanavan).