Monument Mountain boys reach the Division IV Elite Eight after upsetting sixth-seeded Clinton on the road

CLINTON — It's uncharted territory for the Monument Mountain boys basketball team.
The Spartans are in the MIAA Division IV Elite Eight for the first time as the 11th-seeded Spartans handled No. 6 Clinton, 67-50.
"We did a great job defending the 3-point line, holding Clinton to just three 3-pointers," Monument coach Randy Koldys wrote in an email. "We also did a good job holding them to 50 points with some great team defense. We were really solid contesting shots and holding them to one and done when they missed."
The Spartans move to the Elite Eight round where they will face Springfield International Charter School. The third-seeded Bulldogs, who knocked off Taconic in the Western Massachusetts Class B championship game, reached the Elite Eight after beating No. 14 South Hadley 69-64. South Hadley is a common foe as the Spartans beat the Tigers 53-50 back on Feb. 8.
Monument took a 19-11 lead after one quarter and jumped ahead 37-25 at halftime. The home team was just not able to make a second-half comeback.
"Khalil Carlson led the way with 18 points and was a beast on the boards," Koldys wrote. "Manny Brown kept up his hot shooting with five 3's and 15 points. We also got solid contributions on both sides of the ball from Sebastian Guete-Ramirez, Kyle Wellenkamp, Isaiah Keefner and Griffin McElroy."
———
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (67)
Brown 5-0-15, Blanchard 0-0-0, McElroy 2-2-7, Keefner 2-1-7, Kronenberg 0-0-0, Elsbach 0-0-0, Gross 0-0-0, Yeung 0-0-0, Wellenkamp 4-1-9, Guete-Ramirez 4-0-9, Carlson 9-0-18, Arienti 1-0-2. Totals 27-4-67.
CLINTON (50)
Lunn 4-4-14, Phillips 1-0-3, Weitin 0-0-0, Coyne 0-0-0, Zapeta 7-0-14, Frisch 0-0-0, Grady 2-1-5, Bridel 5-2-12, Schmidt 0-0-0, Green 0-0-0, Brooks 0-0-0. Totals 20-7-50.
Monument 19 18 16 14 — 67
Clinton 11 14 16 9 — 50
3-point baskets — MM 9 (Brown 5, Keefner 2, McElroy, Guete-Ramirez). C 4 (Lunn 2, Phillips).