GREAT BARRINGTON — It wasn't necessarily up to senior captain Eddie Boyko's lofty standards, but the Monument Mountain boys soccer team passed its first state tournament test on Saturday.
The No. 7 Spartans knocked off 24th-seeded Sturgis Charter West 3-1 in their opener of the MIAA Division IV bracket.
On Saturday in Great Barrington, the Monument Mountain boys soccer team defeated Sturgis Charter West 3-1 in the MIAA Division IV state tournament.
"We definitely didn't play as well as we can or would like," said Boyko. "We got the win, but we have to pick it up. We just have to keep working hard, practicing hard, and reduce our mistakes."
Erving Henderson scored twice, and save for a brief first-half lapse, Monument's veteran back line stoned Sturgis all afternoon. Junior goalkeeper Luke Arienti in particular came up with a pair of big saves in the closing minutes, as the Navigators tried desperately to get within a goal to put the pressure on.
Henderson opened the game as the beneficiary of a strong offensive push from senior defender David Flynn. Flynn took it upon himself to push the ball up the field, and got Sturgis on the run. He carried from the Spartans' defensive zone into the top third, before dumping off a pass to Henderson, who only had visiting keeper Paul Rideout to beat.
"[Flynn has] done that, and he and Eddie move pretty fluidly, where if he moves it up, Eddie will hold position with Quinn [Redpath]," said Monument coach Matt Naventi. "He did the same thing to score the game-winner with like a minute left against Lenox on Senior Night. So it's definitely not the first time he's done it and he can have one or two moments like that a game."
The lead was relatively short-lived, though, as a rusty Monument crew made a bad mistake while trying to pass back to Arienti. The Navigators attack slipped in and Ben Bass punched home an equalizer in the 17th minute on a mostly-empty net. It was a goal Boyko called "embarrassing," and one Monument won't be able to get away with as they advance in tournament play.
The Spartans will get to host another game this coming week, as fellow Western Massachusetts entrant No. 10 Pope Francis comes to Great Barrington. The Cardinals bested No. 23 Littleton 2-1 in the Round of 32. Monument and Pope Francis are actually divisional rivals now after playing the regular season in the Churchill League. Naventi's team beat the Cardinals 2-1 and tied them 2-2, but both those games were a lifetime ago in September.
"It certainly wasn't our best performance, and you can definitely tell we haven't played in more than a week here," said Naventi. "It wasn't the most inspiring version of soccer we've played. We gave one away, but they were physical and had a couple good players, we just have to do a better job of playing a full 80 minutes."
Following the defensive misstep on Saturday, the Spartans controlled play and didn't stay down long after giving up the tying goal.
In fact, Henderson staked his side another lead less than 2 minutes after Bass' strike. The sophomore forward gave a one-touch stop to a Hudson Manzolini pass, spun on the Navigators net and popped off a shot into the top right corner that Rideout couldn't reach. With 21:52 left in the first half, Monument took the lead for keeps.
"We've been a little nervous about some of those underclassmen who performed really well at the start of the season, but then tapered off quite a bit," said Naventi of Henderson, who floated between JV and varsity last season. "We got him plenty of rest between the Western Mass. tournament and this, hoping it'd get them rejuvenated. It seems to have worked for him."
The Spartans scored an insurance tally early in the second half. Henderson was involved again, firing a centering pass into the box from the right sideline off a quick Dennis Penny throw-in. Boyko was first into the fray, before Sean Scarbro and Jackson Potaski joined in. Boyko cleared out one defender, and Potaski was in on Rideout. Potaski was the last to touch the ball, before it dribbled across the goal line in the 47th minute.
"We really do move the ball well against teams that let us run," said Boyko. "I feel like we're pretty physical and match it against other physical teams, and when our defense doesn't have mistakes like today, we're really solid back there."