GREAT BARRINGTON — The Monument Mountain Spartans hosted the Pope Francis Prep Cardinals in a Round of 16 match in the Division IV state tournament on Tuesday.

{p dir=”ltr”}Pope Francis beat Monument 2-1, by virtue of winning 4-2 on penalty kicks.

The Spartans entered this game as the No. 7 seed and held a record of 1-0-1 against the 10th-seeded Cardinals, as the two played their regular seasons in the same league.

As the game kicked off, an early scramble in front of the Cardinals net led to an opening goal in just the third minute of the game and it was a perfect start for the Spartans. The goal was scored by junior Dennis Penny and was assisted by senior Tai McBride.

This early lead gave the Spartans all the momentum as they controlled the pace of play by keeping the ball on the opponent’s side of the field for almost the entirety of the first 10 minutes. Looking to extend the lead, junior Colin Kinne came into the game and immediately had a great scoring chance, but Cardinals goaltender Alberto Truoiolo made a great diving save. The first half came to a close as the Spartans dominated play as well as outshot the Cardinals 8-4.

Looking to build off of their strong first half, the Spartans kicked off to start the second. In just the fifth minute, the Spartans had free kick where senior David Flynn had a great ball for fellow senior Eddie Boyko, but Boyko headed it just over the net. In the 48th minute, the Cardinals finally got their first real scoring chance after a cross-field kick found its way to senior Ryan Rhodes, who wound up with a wide-open net but he managed to kick it high and over the net as he was unable to capitalize on the Spartans’ first big mistake of the game.

Chances kept coming for Pope Francis, but they were unable to put the ball in the back of the net. The Cardinals had back-to-back corner kicks as well as a breakaway where junior Cody Martin shot it wide right. With 6 minutes remaining in regulation Pope Francis head coach Mark Richards took a timeout to regroup. In the 75th minute, the Cardinals were finally able to beat Spartan goalie Luke Arienti. Cardinals junior Cody Martin kicked the ball high in the sky and as Arienti bobbled it, Cardinals sophomore Bryce Russ was there to bury the scoring chance and tie the game at 1-1.

Overtime followed, as the Spartans were trying to put their late game mishap behind them. Just like the first half, overtime was being dominated by the Spartans as the Cardinals were struggling to get the ball on the other half of the field. However, 10 minutes went by with no score, so the two teams went to the second OT, where Arienti made up for his earlier mistake with back-to-back diving saves.

With 2 minutes remaining, the Spartans looked to have an odd-man rush developing, but Michael Wolanski of the Cardinals took a penalty that resulted in a yellow card, but it might have saved the team in the end. In the final moments of the second overtime, Cardinals Jason Riser was one on one with the goalie but fortunately for the Spartans, Penny was able to run him down and make a tremendous defensive play by poking the ball away.

Still tied, the game headed to penalty kicks. Monument started things off with senior captain Flynn, who was able to sneak it past Truoiolo. Pope Francis was able to answer right back after Jack Turmel was able to score on Arienti. Next up for the Spartans was another senior captain Jackson Potoski. This time Truoiolo was able to get the diving save to give the advantage to the Cardinals. Cody Martin was able to capitalize on the opportunity and score on Arienti and give the Cardinals a lead. The third shooter for the Spartans was freshman Sean Scarbro. This time Truoiolo needed a bit of luck as Scarbo shot it right off the post. Bryce Russ stepped up looking to extend the lead for the Cardinals. Russ was also able to put it past Arienti to extend the lead to 3-1.

Boyko walked up to the ball with a huge amount of pressure on him, but he shrugged it off and beat Truoiolo and cut the lead to 3-2. Freshman Ryan Vedovelli was chosen to shoot and try to put the game away for the Cardinals as all he needed to do was score on Arienti. Vedovelli wound up and kicked it right over Arienti to send the Cardinals to the Elite 8 to face the winner of tomorrow night’s game between Easthampton and Blackstone Valley.

Following the game, Spartans coach Matt Naventi reflected on his graduating seniors, “I am going to miss their leadership and seeing how they progressed over the last four years. It’s been a great group to coach. The season didn’t end the way they wanted to, but it happens to every team except for one in the state.”

———

Pope Francis 0 1 0 0 — 1

Monument 1 0 0 0 — 1

First Half

MM — Dennis Penny (Tai McBride), 3:00.

Second Half

PF — Bryce Russ (Cody Martin), 75:00.

Saves — PF: Albert Truoiolo 13; MM: Luke Arienti 8.

Penalty Kicks

MM — David Flynn, Eddie Boyko PF — Jack Turmel, Cody Martin, Bryce Russ, Ryan Vedovelli.